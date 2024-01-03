Samruddhi Cement Ltd merged Management Discussions

Samruddhi Cement Ltd merged Share Price Management Discussions
SAMRUDDHI CEMENT LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
OVERVIEW:
This is the first year of operation of your Company. The Cement business of
Grasim Industries Ltd. (Grasim) was demerged and vested into your Company
effective from 1st October, 2009. Therefore, the business operations are
only for six month during the current financial year.
During the year, Cement demand saw a double digit growth of 11%, one of the
highest in the decade, recording total despatches of around 200 million
tons. The growth was supported by economic recovery, reduction in excise
duty, Governments initiatives viz. National Rural Employment Guarantee and
low cost housing. The demand upturn has been generally broad based, with
all regions recording double digit growth, except Southern Region which was
impacted due to floods and political unrest in Andhra Pradesh during part
of the year.
BUSINESS PERFORMANCE REVIEW:
2009-10*
Unit (from 1st October 2009 to
31st March 2010)
Grey Cement
Capacity** Mn. TPA 25.65
Production Mn. MT 9.85
Sales Volumes$ Mn. MT 10.03
Average Realisation Rs./MT 3,390
White Cement:
Capacity** TPA 560,000
Production MT 276,416
Sales Volumes$$ MT 273,172
Average Realisation Rs./MT 8,499
* This being the first financial year of the Company since incorporation,
disclosure of previous year figures is not applicable.
** Production quantity is for six months only, whereas the installed
capacity given above is for full year.
$ Includes captive consumption for RMC.
$$ Includes captive consumption for value added products.
Your Company completed its ongoing cement expansion. The 3.1 million TPA
grinding capacity at Kotputli, Rajasthan became operational during quarter
ended March, 2010. Cement production was 9.85 million tons during the six
months ended March, 2010. The sales volumes were 10.03 million tons. The
bunching of new capacities created a downward pressure in cement prices
across the regions during the quarter ended December, 2009. The decline was
more pronounced in the Southern Region. Unavailability of railway wagons in
various pockets of the country resulted in under utilisation of capacity.
There was partial recovery in cement prices in the last quarter due to
renewed construction activity and increase in taxes and energy prices.
White Cement division registered an impressive performance and achieved 99%
capacity utilisation. The Ready mix concrete division is emerging out of
the sluggishness, with recovery in the real estate segment.
On the cost front, the business gained from the global softness in energy
prices in the first three months. It has petered off in the last quarter.
Outlook:
Cement demand is expected to remain buoyant with increased domestic
consumption, both in the government as well as the private sector. The
government has reiterated its commitment to infrastructure spending in the
budget. The Planning Commission in its midterm appraisal of the 11th year
plan has envisaged an expenditure of Rs. 20.5 trillion on infrastructure
during the plan period. Additionally, the broad based economic growth will
continue to drive cement demand from semi urban and rural India with their
rising prosperity levels. With the economy having recovered from the slow
down, revival in organised real estate and corporate capex are also
expected to add to the buoyancy in demand. Overall, cement demand is
expected to grow at a robust 10% + for the next five years.
The surplus supply scenario, however, is expected to create short term
pressure. New capacities commissioned during FY10 are in various stages of
ramp up while additional capacities continue to be set up. This might lead
to a surplus scenario after peak demand in Q1FY11, which may last for 6 to
8 quarters.
On the cost front, higher coal prices are likely to exert pressure on
margins in FY 11. The Companys focus on higher volume growth, better
logistics support, together with cost efficiency, should help in partially
mitigating the impact.
Your Company continues to focus on achieving greater than industry growth
and building sustainable competitive advantage through its reach, service
and cost competitiveness. Its distribution network is being further
expanded throughout India particularly in rural areas to increase the
reach. Customer responsiveness is being further improved with the
implementation of online order booking and tracking system.
Capex Plan:
An overall capital outlay of Rs. 2,375 Crores has been earmarked. This will
be spent over the next 2 years on logistics infrastructure, waste heat
recovery systems, completion of existing projects and modernization.
FINANCIAL REVIEW AND ANALYSIS:
(Rs. in Crores)
2009-10
(from 4th September
2009* to 31st March 2010)
Net Turnover 4,290.6
Other Operating Income and Other Income 50.0
Profit Before Interest, Depreciation and Tax 1,242.2
PBIDT Margin (%) 28.6
Interest 87.1
Depreciation 213.1
Profit before Tax Expenses 942.0
Total Tax Expenses 324.0
Net Profit 618.0
During the current period ended 31st March 2010, your Company has recorded
a net turnover of Rs. 4,291 Crores and net profit of Rs. 618 Crores. It
earned a healthy 28.6% PBIDT margin.
CASH FLOW ANALYSIS:
(Rs. in Crores)
2009-10
(from 4th September
2009* to 31st March 2010)
Sources of Cash:
Cash from Operations 1,029
Non-operating Cash Flow
(Dividend Income) 10
Proceeds from Equity 85
Increase in Debts 409
Decrease in Working Capital 181
Decrease in Cash and Cash equivalent 28
1,742
Uses of Cash:
Net Increase in Investments 1,265
Capital Expenditure (net) 376
Interest 101
1,742
* Date of Incorporation
Sources of Cash:
Cash from Operations:
Cash from operations was Rs. 1,029 Crores during the six months of
operation.
Increase in Debts:
Term Loans of Rs.450 Crores were raised to fund capacity expansion. Short
term loan of Rs. 42 Crores were repaid.
Proceeds from Equity:
17 Crores equity shares of Rs.5 each were issued at par to Grasim, the
Holding Company.
Decrease in Working Capital:
Reduction in trade receivables and inventories and increase in trade
payables led to decrease in working capital.
Uses of Cash:
Net Increase in Investments:
Your Company invested Rs. 1,234 Crores in the debt scheme of various mutual
funds. An investment of Rs.3.9 Crores was made in equity share capital of
Bhaskarpara Coal Company Ltd., a joint venture of the Company. Further, a
sum of Rs.27 Crores was advanced to Harish Cement Ltd., a subsidiary of the
Company.
Capital Expenditure (Net):
Your Company have spent Rs. 376 Crores towards the completion of expansion
projects and normal modernisation.
RISKS AND CONCERNS:
Upon transfer of Cement business from Grasim (Holding Company), your
Company has adopted its risk management policy. The risk management policy
inter alia provides for risk identification, assessment, reporting and
mitigation procedure. The risk management framework actively supports the
Board in its strategic decision making.
An analysis of the Companys key business risks and mitigation plans is as
follows:
Competitor Risk:
The market is highly competitive with no fiscal barriers and entry of large
MNCs into the country with inorganic growth strategies. Your Company
continues to focus on increasing its market share and taking marketing
initiatives that help create differentiation and provide optimum service to
its customers.
Human Resource Risk:
Your Companys ability to deliver value is shaped by its ability to
attract, train, motivate, empower and retain the best professional talents.
Your Company continuously benchmarks HR policies and practices with the
best in the industry and carries out the necessary improvements to attract
and retain the best talent.
Foreign Exchange Risk:
Your Companys policy is to hedge all long-term foreign exchange risk as
well as short-term exposures within the defined parameters. The long-term
foreign exchange liability is fully hedged and hedges are on held to
maturity basis.
Interest Rate Risk:
The Company is exposed to interest rate fluctuations on its borrowings. It
uses a judicious mix of fixed and floating rate debts within the stipulated
parameters to mitigate the interest rate risk and whenever required, uses
hedging tools to minimise interest rate risk.
Commodity Price Risk:
Your Company is exposed to the risk of price fluctuation on raw materials,
energy sources as well as finished goods. However, considering the normal
correlation in the prices of raw materials and finished goods, the risk is
reduced. Setting up of captive power plants helps control the effect of
rise in energy cost, a major cost element for cement manufacturing. Forward
integration in value added products e.g., ready mix concrete in cement,
wall care putty in white cement, help reduce the impact of price
fluctuation in finished goods.
Input Availability Risk:
Availability of natural resource for current needs and future growth
requirements is a key risk. Indian coal availability continues to be
insufficient to meet the current and growing demand in the country. To meet
the shortfall, your Company procures coal from various sources including
imports, open market purchases and pet coke. One coal block has also been
allocated by Government of India to our joint venture with other
corporates. This coal block will, however, meet only a small part of our
requirement on becoming operational. Your Company has intensified its
efforts to increase use of various alternative fuels. Waste heat recovery
systems are being planned to reduce energy consumption. Your Company has
sufficient limestone reserves at its existing facilities. Prospecting and
acquiring leases of new limestone mines are being undertaken on a regular
basis to ensure future growth.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM:
The Company has appropriate internal control systems for business
processes, with regards to efficiency of operations, financial reporting,
compliance with applicable laws and regulations, etc. Clearly defined roles
and responsibilities down the line for all managerial positions have also
been institutionalised. All operating parameters are monitored and
controlled. Regular internal audits and checks ensure that responsibilities
are executed effectively. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors
reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of internal control systems and
suggests improvement for strengthening them, from time to time.
CONCLUSION:
Your Company has decided to amalgamate with UltraTech Cement Ltd., another
subsidiary of Grasim with effect from 1st July, 2010 under a scheme of
amalgamation, subject to receipt of requisite approvals. The merger will
create largest Cement Company in India creating a platform that will help
in pursuing aggressive growth going forward.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis describing the
Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions
may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable
securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially
from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a
difference to the Companys operations include global and Indian demand
supply conditions, finished goods prices, feedstock availability and
prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the Companys principal markets,
changes in Government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments
within India and the countries within which the Company conducts businesses
and other factors such as litigation and labour negotiations. The Company
assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward
looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent development, information
or events or otherwise.