The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SBI Nifty 10 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SBI Nifty 10 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF is ₹250.95 and ₹272.31 as of 05 Nov ‘26