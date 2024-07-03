Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorETF
Open₹1,000.01
Prev. Close₹1,000.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹43.99
Day's High₹1,000.01
Day's Low₹999.99
52 Week's High₹1,000.01
52 Week's Low₹970.23
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1,000
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)54.61
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
|No Record Found
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
9th Floor C-38 & 39 Crescenzo,
G Block Bandra Kurla Complex,
Maharashtra - 400051
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Royala TowerII Floor,
158 Anna Salai,
Chennai - 600002
Tel: 91-44-30212950
Website: www.camsonline.com
Email: narayanan@camsonline.com
Summary
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Reports by SBI Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - IDCW
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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