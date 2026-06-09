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Semac Construction Ltd Balance Sheet

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334.8
(-4.99%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:14:10 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.12

3.07

3.07

3.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

60.77

66.88

101.43

84.88

Net Worth

63.89

69.95

104.5

87.95

Minority Interest

Debt

41.35

19.23

5.66

0.71

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0.09

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

105.26

89.27

110.17

88.66

Fixed Assets

20.95

23.31

23.3

18.97

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.07

1.07

10.64

16.32

Deferred Tax Asset Net

7

5.32

4.26

7.76

Networking Capital

28.9

25.28

38.3

15.66

Inventories

1.77

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

37.82

23.1

43.11

5.67

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

84.99

91.95

79.84

54.07

Sundry Creditors

-38.56

-43.14

-30.6

-9.82

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-57.12

-46.63

-54.05

-34.26

Cash

48.34

34.29

33.66

29.95

Total Assets

105.26

89.27

110.16

88.66

Semac Consul : related Articles

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