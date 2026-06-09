Semac Construction Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.12
3.07
3.07
3.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
60.77
66.88
101.43
84.88
Net Worth
63.89
69.95
104.5
87.95
Minority Interest
Debt
41.35
19.23
5.66
0.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.09
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
105.26
89.27
110.17
88.66
Fixed Assets
20.95
23.31
23.3
18.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.07
1.07
10.64
16.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7
5.32
4.26
7.76
Networking Capital
28.9
25.28
38.3
15.66
Inventories
1.77
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
37.82
23.1
43.11
5.67
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
84.99
91.95
79.84
54.07
Sundry Creditors
-38.56
-43.14
-30.6
-9.82
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-57.12
-46.63
-54.05
-34.26
Cash
48.34
34.29
33.66
29.95
Total Assets
105.26
89.27
110.16
88.66
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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