Approval for convening of the 48th Annual General Meeting of the Company on 12th September 2025 at the registered office of the Company situated at Pollachi Road, Malumachampatti Post, Coimbatore - 641 050. Annual Report for the F.Y 25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/08/2025) Proceeding of the 48th Annual General Meeting held on 12th September 2025 Proceeding of the 48th Annual General Meeting held on 12th September 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.09.2025)