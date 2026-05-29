Board Meeting 29 May 2026 21 May 2026

Semac Construction Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and period ended 31st March 2026

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2026 23 Jan 2026

Semac Construction Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Approval and consideration of Quarterly Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2025. Approval and Adoption of Financial result for the period ended 31st December 2025 Financial results for the Quarter and period ended 31st December 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.02.2026)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2026 19 Jan 2026

Approval of resolution by circulation for Joint Venture with Altis Holding Corporation for Bid

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2025 28 Oct 2025

Semac Construction Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and Adoption of accounts for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025. The Board of Directors today at its meeting held on 05th November 2025, approved the Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.11.2025)

Board Meeting 11 Aug 2025 11 Aug 2025

Appointment of Statutory Auditors and Reappointment of Abhishek Dalmia as Chairman and Managing Director

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2025 24 Jul 2025

Semac Construction Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June 2025. Approval of Quarterly Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30.07.2025)

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2025 23 Jun 2025