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Semac Construction Ltd Board Meeting

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334.8
(-4.99%)
Jun 9, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Semac Consul CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202621 May 2026
Semac Construction Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and period ended 31st March 2026
Board Meeting5 Feb 202623 Jan 2026
Semac Construction Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Approval and consideration of Quarterly Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2025. Approval and Adoption of Financial result for the period ended 31st December 2025 Financial results for the Quarter and period ended 31st December 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.02.2026)
Board Meeting19 Jan 202619 Jan 2026
Approval of resolution by circulation for Joint Venture with Altis Holding Corporation for Bid
Board Meeting5 Nov 202528 Oct 2025
Semac Construction Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and Adoption of accounts for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025. The Board of Directors today at its meeting held on 05th November 2025, approved the Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.11.2025)
Board Meeting11 Aug 202511 Aug 2025
Appointment of Statutory Auditors and Reappointment of Abhishek Dalmia as Chairman and Managing Director
Board Meeting30 Jul 202524 Jul 2025
Semac Construction Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June 2025. Approval of Quarterly Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30.07.2025)
Board Meeting26 Jun 202523 Jun 2025
Semac Consultants Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Approval for acquisition of Equity Shares of Semac Construction Technologies India Private Limited. (50% of the equity share capital from its existing shareholders of Semac Construction Technologies India Private Limited). Board of Directors in its Meeting held today has considered and approved to make investment by way of secondary acquisition of 5,000 (Five Thousand) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, representing 50% of the equity share capital of Semac Construction Technologies India Private Limited, from its existing shareholders (i.e. Mr. Abhishek Dalmia and Mrs. Deepali Dalmia), at a total consideration of Rs. 50,000, to be paid in cash, subject to the compliance with the Companies Act, 2013, Listing Regulations and other applicable laws and such other regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be required. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :26.06.2025)

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