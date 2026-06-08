To the Members of

SGL Resources Limited (formerly known as Scanpoint Geomatics Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of SGL Resources Limited (formerly known as Scanpoint Geomatics Limited), which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31st March 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the accompanying standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, its profit/loss including other comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Key Audit Matters How the Key Audit Matters was addressed in our audit Revenue Recognition The Company engages in contracts with its customers wherein revenue is recognized when control of goods or services is transferred. Amount of revenue recognition in respect of price contracts has been identified as a Key Audit Matter considering: a) Risk of incomplete/incorrect recording of services, leading to understatement/overstatement of revenue. b) Risk of services not recorded in the correct period, leading to timing differences. Our audit procedures included: 1. Obtained understanding of systems, processes and controls for revenue recognition and measurement. 2. Involved IT specialists to assess design and operating effectiveness of IT controls over revenue. 3. Verified sample contracts and agreements for identification of performance obligations and allocation of transaction price. c) Risk of incorrect/unbilled or unearned income being recognized, leading to misstatement. 4. Performed detailed testing of unbilled and unearned revenue on a sample basis. 5. Assessed adequacy of disclosures in compliance with Ind AS and applicable reporting framework. Application of Expected Credit Loss (ECL) Model While the Company has written off certain bad debts amounting to ?1,117 lakhs during the year, it has not performed an Expected Credit Loss assessment in accordance with Ind AS 109 for the remaining receivables. Management has explained that the Companys operations are primarily under long-term contracts, with progressive billing and gradual recovery over the contract term, and believes that significant losses are not expected. However, in the absence of a documented ECL computation, we are unable to comment on the adequacy of impairment provisions, if any, required in these financial results. Our audit procedures included, among others: 1. Evaluating the Companys process for identification of trade receivables requiring impairment assessment. 2. Discussing with management the basis for nonapplication of the ECL model and considering the appropriateness thereof. 3. Assessing disclosures made in the financial statements in relation to trade receivables and impairment provisions. Trade Receivables The Companys trade receivables include export receivables of ?3,999 lakhs, representing approximately 83% of FY 2024-25 revenue. These receivables primarily relate to contracts executed during the current year and are not significantly overdue. Management has expressed confidence that collections will be realized in the ordinary course of business. Given the significance of the balance and its impact on working capital, recoverability of trade receivables was identified as a key audit matter. How our audit addressed this matter Our audit procedures included, among others: 1. Examining supporting documentation for export sales and corresponding trade receivables. 2. Discussing with management the basis for their assessment of recoverability. 3. Evaluating subsequent collection of trade receivables, where available. 4. Assessing disclosures made in the financial statements regarding trade receivables. Recoverability of Advance Paid for Land Acquisition The Company had entered into an agreement to acquire land from Aeron Infra for ?5,000 lakhs, against which an advance of ?1,800 lakhs was paid. Evaluating the recoverability of this advance was a key matter due to its materiality, contractual complexities, and the potential risk involved. How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter We performed the following audit procedures, among others: 1. Obtained and examined the agreement with Aeron Infra to understand the terms and conditions. 2. Verified subsequent bank receipts evidencing recovery of the advance before the date of this report. 3. Evaluated managements disclosures in the financial statements regarding the cancellation of the agreement and recovery of the advance.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the

Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 st March, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure-B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements -Refer Note 30 to the financial statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

d. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) Facility throughout the year for all relevant transactions. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level as well as application level to log any direct data changes in accounting software used for maintaining the books of accounts relating to expense journal entries, sales invoices, purchase invoices, receipts, payments and payroll / salary, relating to Property, Plant and equipment and certain other transactions for the period ending 31st March, 2025.

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of SGL Resources Limited (formerly known as Scanpoint Geomatics Limited) of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment so to cover all the assets once every year which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, discrepancies noticed on physical verification as compared to book records maintained, were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(c) We are unable to form opinion on whether the title deeds of immovable property are held in the name of company since the management has not provided necessary documentary evidence, in order to certify whether, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2025 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company is engaged in business of GIS based software development and sales. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Thus, paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) As disclosed in note 14 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly return/ statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) The Company has not made any investment, not granted any loans and advances in the nature of loan and provided guarantee to other parties or to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) The Company has not given any loans, investments and guarantees and so the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. However, we observed that the Company was not regular in depositing Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) / Tax Collected at Source (TCS) during the year, and the same were deposited only subsequent to the year end.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax or service tax or wealth tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax or cess outstanding on account of any dispute as on 31st March 2025 except following:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (?) disputed Period to which the Amount Relates Current Status Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 97,36,430/- AY 2016-17 Demand Stayed by IT Authorities Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Ahmedabad Goods and Services Act & Rules, 2017 CGST and SGST 41,62,094/- FY 2019-20 Appeal filed GST Appellate Authority

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has generally been regular in repayment of loans or other borrowings and in the payment of interest thereon to its lenders. However, we observed that the Company has defaulted in repayment of certain loan instalments on a few occasions during the year. As informed to us, no additional interest or penal charges were levied by the lenders on account of such delays, details are as follows:

Name of the Entity Amount Due Due Date Date of Payment Extent of Delay Remarks, if any Bajaj Finserve Limited(P418PPS3070538) 49,348/- 2nd June 2024 3rd June 2024 1 day One instance of a one-day delay; otherwise repayments were regular. Bajaj Finserve Limited(418HFBFY594266) 55,508/- 2nd of each month 3rd-4th (some months) 1-2 days Repayments generally regular; minor delays of 1-2 days noted, not considered material. Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited 23,762/- 7th of every month 8th in some months 1 day Repayments generally regular; minor delays of a day noted, not considered material.

(d) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(f) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(g) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has a subsidiary. We report that the Company has not raised any funds on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary. The Company does not have joint venture, or associate company.

(h) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has a subsidiary. We report that the Company has not raised loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary, joint venture, or associate company.

(x) (a) During the year, the Company has raised funds amounting to ?98.82 crores by way of Rights Issue. According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of records, the proceeds have been utilised for the purposes stated in the offer documents / objects of the issue, which include general corporate purposes and acquisition of land for business use as mentioned in the Memorandum of Association. Accordingly, we report that the Company has not diverted such funds for purposes other than those for which they were raised.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanation given to us, considering the principles of materiality outline in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report

(c) In our opinion and based on information and explanation given to us, the Company has not received any complaints from whistle blower and hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act with respect to applicable transactions with related parties and the details of related parties transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued up to the date of this report for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been a resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the information obtained from the outgoing auditors, we report that no issues, objections, or concerns were raised by them. We have also obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the outgoing auditors.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanation given to us, provision of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

Annexure “B” to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting M/s. SGL Resources Limited (formerly known as Scanpoint Geomatics Limited) (“the Company”), as of 31 March, 2025, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibility include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards of Accounting, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding or internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company, (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the Management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.