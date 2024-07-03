Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorIT - Software
Open₹2.69
Prev. Close₹2.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.3
Day's High₹2.75
Day's Low₹2.61
52 Week's High₹5.25
52 Week's Low₹1.82
Book Value₹7.39
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)66.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
50.1
13.86
13.86
13.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
134.79
72.31
71.16
70.42
Net Worth
184.89
86.17
85.02
84.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
43.37
48.77
31.94
32.72
yoy growth (%)
-11.06
52.68
-2.39
25.57
Raw materials
-16.66
-19.83
-16.25
-23.82
As % of sales
38.4
40.65
50.88
72.78
Employee costs
-7.71
-8.26
-1.41
-0.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.75
2.5
1.24
0.48
Depreciation
-0.94
-0.87
-0.72
-0.55
Tax paid
-0.72
-0.76
-0.06
-0.19
Working capital
3.27
12.33
-4.09
6.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.06
52.68
-2.39
25.57
Op profit growth
7.91
115.85
80.33
-144.55
EBIT growth
5.64
108.27
123.35
-138.36
Net profit growth
16.33
47.45
311.7
-105.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
48.71
29.53
17
33.03
43.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
48.71
29.53
17
33.03
43.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.63
0.63
0.41
0.42
0.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,151.45
|14.91
|7,78,413.44
|14,526
|5.12
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,187.25
|16.06
|4,81,697.71
|7,975
|4.04
|38,641
|199.33
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,150.5
|25.02
|3,12,207.17
|-900
|4.7
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
181.8
|15.73
|1,90,835.71
|3,037.1
|6.05
|18,362.8
|60.66
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,502.75
|36.47
|1,47,262.61
|541.3
|3.39
|12,956.5
|221.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO
Kanti V Ladani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sachin Kumar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Suhit Bakshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dinesh J Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sona Bachani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Murli Chandak
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mohan Lakhanlal Chandiramani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Foram Kukadiya
9 Mahakant Complex,
Opp V S Hospital Ashram road,
Gujarat - 380006
Tel: 91-079-26575371
Website: http://www.sgligis.com
Email: info@sgligis.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
SGL Resources Limited was initially incorporated as Scanpoint Geomatics Limited in February, 1992. The Company has changed the name from Scanpoint Geomatics Limited to SGL Resources Limited with due a...
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Reports by SGL Resources Ltd
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