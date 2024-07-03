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SGL Resources Ltd Share Price Live

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2.64
(0.00%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:53:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open2.69
  • Day's High2.75
  • 52 Wk High5.25
  • Prev. Close2.64
  • Day's Low2.61
  • 52 Wk Low 1.82
  • Turnover (lac)0.3
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value7.39
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)66.13
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

SGL Resources Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

₹2.69

Prev. Close

₹2.64

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.3

Day's High

₹2.75

Day's Low

₹2.61

52 Week's High

₹5.25

52 Week's Low

₹1.82

Book Value

₹7.39

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

66.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SGL Resources Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2025

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16 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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18 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

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SGL Resources Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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SGL Resources Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:40 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 6.89%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 93.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

SGL Resources Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

50.1

13.86

13.86

13.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

134.79

72.31

71.16

70.42

Net Worth

184.89

86.17

85.02

84.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

43.37

48.77

31.94

32.72

yoy growth (%)

-11.06

52.68

-2.39

25.57

Raw materials

-16.66

-19.83

-16.25

-23.82

As % of sales

38.4

40.65

50.88

72.78

Employee costs

-7.71

-8.26

-1.41

-0.88

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.75

2.5

1.24

0.48

Depreciation

-0.94

-0.87

-0.72

-0.55

Tax paid

-0.72

-0.76

-0.06

-0.19

Working capital

3.27

12.33

-4.09

6.49

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.06

52.68

-2.39

25.57

Op profit growth

7.91

115.85

80.33

-144.55

EBIT growth

5.64

108.27

123.35

-138.36

Net profit growth

16.33

47.45

311.7

-105.93

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

48.71

29.53

17

33.03

43.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

48.71

29.53

17

33.03

43.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.63

0.63

0.41

0.42

0.41

SGL Resources Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,151.45

14.917,78,413.4414,5265.1258,052234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,187.25

16.064,81,697.717,9754.0438,641199.33

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,150.5

25.023,12,207.17-9004.712,89095.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

181.8

15.731,90,835.713,037.16.0518,362.860.66

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,502.75

36.471,47,262.61541.33.3912,956.5221.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SGL Resources Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO

Kanti V Ladani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sachin Kumar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Suhit Bakshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dinesh J Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sona Bachani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Murli Chandak

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mohan Lakhanlal Chandiramani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Foram Kukadiya

Registered Office

9 Mahakant Complex,

Opp V S Hospital Ashram road,

Gujarat - 380006

Tel: 91-079-26575371

Website: http://www.sgligis.com

Email: info@sgligis.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

SGL Resources Limited was initially incorporated as Scanpoint Geomatics Limited in February, 1992. The Company has changed the name from Scanpoint Geomatics Limited to SGL Resources Limited with due a...
Read More

Reports by SGL Resources Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the SGL Resources Ltd share price today?

The SGL Resources Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of SGL Resources Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SGL Resources Ltd is ₹66.13 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of SGL Resources Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SGL Resources Ltd is 0 and 0.36 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SGL Resources Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SGL Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SGL Resources Ltd is ₹1.82 and ₹5.25 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of SGL Resources Ltd?

SGL Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -22.64%, 3 Years at -25.94%, 1 Year at -37.74%, 6 Month at -18.27%, 3 Month at 26.32% and 1 Month at -20.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SGL Resources Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SGL Resources Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 6.90 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 93.08 %

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