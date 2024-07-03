SGL Resources Ltd Summary

SGL Resources Limited was initially incorporated as Scanpoint Geomatics Limited in February, 1992. The Company has changed the name from Scanpoint Geomatics Limited to SGL Resources Limited with due approval from Registrar of Companies in 2025. The Company is a Geospatial software technology leader in the Indian Geomatic Industry and is engaged in design and development of Indigenous Geospatial software known as IGIS (Integrated GIS and Image Processing Software) in joint development partnership with SAC-ISRO.



It has developed verticalized product and solution, based on IGIS, for segments which include agriculture, defense, land records management, smart cities, forest, law enforcement, urban planning, utilities, retail and location based services, and caters to the specific business need using integrated GIS and remote sensing technology.Thereafter, the Company collaborated with Space Application Centre, the premiere R&D laboratory of the Indian Space Research Organisation, Government of India for development of IGiS platform. SAC-ISRO has a deep domain know - how of image processing and GIS application, which has been leveraged by the Company to create 1st Indigenous COTS (Commercially off The Shelf) geospatial technology platform- IGiS. The Company pioneered the nations geospatial domain through IGiS - an indigenous technology which brings GIS, Image Processing, Photogrammetry and CAD together on a single platform.



Their integrated technology platform and solutions provide comprehensive geomatic solutions to clients/ customers. Their solution allows to get quick, effective and meaningful insights from the complex geospatial data to help solve their business problem using complex geospatial data. Backed on the domain knowledge and know-how provided by ISRO, Scanpoint innovate and enhanced products and solutions in line with technological trends and market needs.In Jun.94, the Company came out with an initial public offering of 60 lac equity shares (at par) aggregating Rs 6 Cr.



The amount was raised to part-finance the setting up of a colour page makeup electronic pre-press system, with major processing facilities in Ahmedabad and Bombay. Later, in 2006, it diversified in the field of GIS and Information System activities. Besides, the first Indigenous software IGiS was launched in July 2009.The Company diversified with the change in object clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company to include the business of coal, solar projects and EPC contracting with effect from August 5, 2024 in FY 2024-25.