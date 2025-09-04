Outcome of Board meeting held on 04/09/2025 to approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 and other matters Intimation regarding Book Closure for the purpose of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.09.2025) Voting results of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company alongwith Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 03.10.2025)