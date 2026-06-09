iifl-logo

SGL Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
2.62
(-0.76%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:12:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR SGL Resources Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

50.1

13.86

13.86

13.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

134.79

72.31

71.16

70.42

Net Worth

184.89

86.17

85.02

84.28

Minority Interest

Debt

15.84

64.18

53.84

30.31

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.26

0

0

Total Liabilities

200.74

150.61

138.86

114.59

Fixed Assets

113.29

99.9

88.39

67.62

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.93

1.88

1.97

1.8

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.6

0.29

0

0

Networking Capital

72.45

38.43

40.63

45.05

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

48

28.85

13.69

15.21

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

61.9

51.16

49.34

57.7

Sundry Creditors

-13.77

-16.38

-0.75

-4.9

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-23.68

-25.2

-21.65

-22.96

Cash

12.46

10.1

7.87

0.12

Total Assets

200.73

150.6

138.86

114.59

Scanpoint Geoma : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SGL Resources Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.