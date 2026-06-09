SGL Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
50.1
13.86
13.86
13.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
134.79
72.31
71.16
70.42
Net Worth
184.89
86.17
85.02
84.28
Minority Interest
Debt
15.84
64.18
53.84
30.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.26
0
0
Total Liabilities
200.74
150.61
138.86
114.59
Fixed Assets
113.29
99.9
88.39
67.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.93
1.88
1.97
1.8
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.6
0.29
0
0
Networking Capital
72.45
38.43
40.63
45.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
48
28.85
13.69
15.21
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
61.9
51.16
49.34
57.7
Sundry Creditors
-13.77
-16.38
-0.75
-4.9
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-23.68
-25.2
-21.65
-22.96
Cash
12.46
10.1
7.87
0.12
Total Assets
200.73
150.6
138.86
114.59
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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