49:100 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SCANPOINT GEOMATICS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SCANPOINT GEOMATICS LTD (526544) RECORD DATE 27.11.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 49 (Forty Nine) Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.4/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 100 (Hundred) Equity Shares held* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 27/11/2024 DR-765/2024-2025 *All Money Payable at the time of Application Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 23.11.2024)