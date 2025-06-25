The Board approved convening an EGM of the shareholders of the Company on 10th July, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. The revised date of Extra Ordinary General Meeting is fixed on Tuesday, 15th July , 2025 at 11:00 a.m. through Video Conferencing facility(VC)/Other Audio Visual means (OAVM). Due to the change in agenda including the appointment of a new statutory auditor and Non- executive Non Independent and Non-Executive Independent Directors, the Board approved the rescheduling of the Extraordinary General Meeting originally scheduled to be held on 15th July, 2025 1. at 11:00 a.m., through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), in compliance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and MCA circulars and the Notice of EGM along with the explanatory statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013, for seeking shareholder approval for the appointment of the Director and other proposed agenda items. The EGM will now be held on Friday 18th July, 2025 at 11:00 a.m., through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), A revised EGM Notice will be issued to shareholders accordingly. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company Scheduled to be held on Friday 18th July, 2025 at 11.00 a.m. (IST) through video conferencing (VC) facility / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) to transact special business at set out in notice (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :25.06.2025) Intimation of Book Closure for the Purpose of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 18th July, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27.06.2025) Ptroceedings of an Extra- Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of SGL Resources Limited held on Friday, July 18, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. through Video Conferencing /Other Audio Visual means (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :18.07.2025) Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :21.07.2025)