Board Meeting 3 Mar 2026 27 Feb 2026

SGL Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2025 along with Limited review report thereon. Board of Directors at their meeting held on 3rd March, 2026 has considered and approved unaudited financial results of the Company along with limited review report of Auditor thereon. (As per BSE announcement dated on :03.03.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 11 Nov 2025

Quarterly Results; SGL Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. Friday November 14, 2025 considered and approved Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 along with Limited Review report issued by the auditors M/s Ram Chandak & Associates . Board of directors at their meeting held on today i.e. Friday November 14, 2025 have considered and approved 1. Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) along with Limited review report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 . 2. Considered and recommended special resolution for alterations of object clause of Memorandum of association of the company . 4. adoption of new set of MOA and AOA of the company as per Companies Act 2013 subject to apprpval of members 5. Considered and approved notice of Postal Ballot. 6. considered and approved appointment of M/s Harish P. Jain & Associates as the scrutinizer for the e voting process of postal ballot . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 12 Nov 2025

Board of Directors at their meeting held on Today, i.e. Wednesday, November 12, 2025 considered and approved re-appointment of Mr. Kantilal Ladani as the Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f 14th November, 2025 for the period of Five years subject to approval of members .

Board Meeting 19 Sep 2025 17 Sep 2025

Quarterly Results. SGL Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/09/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited financial results(Standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16-09-2025) Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 2025 along with imited review report (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 19.09.2025)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2025 5 Aug 2025

SGL Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025 SGL Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2025) This is in continuation to our earlier intimation dated August 8, 2025, regarding the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, August 13, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025. We wish to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the said Board Meeting has been rescheduled and will now be held on Friday August 29, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2025) We wish to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the said Board Meeting has been rescheduled and will now be held on Thursday, September 4, 2025. SGL Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:29.08.2025) Outcome of Board meeting held on 04/09/2025 to approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 and other matters (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2025)

Board Meeting 25 Jun 2025 24 Jun 2025

Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at the Registered office of the Company.

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2025 18 Jun 2025