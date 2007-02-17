To the Members of

Shah Investors Home Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Shah Investors Home Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the

balance sheet as at 31 March 2025, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and its profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Report on Corporate Governance (but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon) which we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report and Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis and Financial Highlights which are expected to be made available to us after that date.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance

conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. When we read the other information included in the above reports, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and determine the actions under the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the

financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the

audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances under section 143(3)(i) of the Companys Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls systems in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in; (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and

significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our

independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our report we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were

necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from

our examination of those books.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of

the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

(g) With respect to the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed details regarding pending litigations in note 33 of financial statements, which would impact its financial position. ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2025; (i) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (iii) Based on such audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

(j) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013. (k) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report as required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Refer to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) with reference to the Annexure-A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March, 2025, we report the following:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has proper records related to full particulars including quantitative details and situation of

Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company has proper records related to full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) In our opinion Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable

intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification during the year.

(c) Based on our audit procedure and the information and explanation received by us, we report that all title deeds of Immovable properties of the company disclosed in the financial statements of the company and held as property, plant and equipment or as investment property or as PPE retired from active use and held for disposal are in the name of the company. However, we express no opinion on the validity of the title of the company to these properties. (d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(i)(d) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(i)(e) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(ii) (a) The Companys business does not involve inventory and accordingly, paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to

the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year, the company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(a) Details required under clause 3(iii)(a) is as under; ( in lakhs)

Guarantees Security Loans Advances in the nature of Loans (A) Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year to; Subsidiaries Nil Nil Nil Nil Joint Ventures Nil Nil Nil Nil Associates Nil Nil Nil Nil Others Nil Nil 1052.83 Nil (B) Balance Outstanding as at Balance Sheet date in respect of above cases; Subsidiaries Nil Nil Nil Nil Joint Ventures Nil Nil Nil Nil Associates Nil Nil Nil Nil Others Nil Nil 964.2 Nil

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made, guarantees provided, securities given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

25

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular except for the following cases where there is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest and accordingly we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest:

Name of facility Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Remarks Margin Trading Fund 1052.83 Schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been specified.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in case of Margin funding loan of Rs. 1052.83 lakhs* given to its customers, the schedule for repayment of principal and payment of interest have not been stipulated and accordingly we are unable to comment on the amount overdue for more than ninety days. * The amount represents maximum amount of margin loan outstanding during the period. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion no loans or advance in the nature of loans granted has fallen due during the year therefore the provision of clause 3(iii)(e) of the said order are not applicable to the company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment except for the following loans:

( in lakhs)

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/advances in the nature of loans where; (A) Loans repayable on demand Nil Nil Nil (B) Loan agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment 1052.83 Nil Nil Total (A + B) 1052.83 Nil Nil Percentage of Loans/Advances in the nature of Loans to the total Loans 100.00% 0.00% 0.00%

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans, made investments or provided any guarantee or security under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to the investments made, loans given, security and guarantee provided.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(v) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(vi) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales Tax, Wealth tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, GST, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities to the extent applicable to it. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, service tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, duty of excise or cess which have remained outstanding as at 31 March 2025 for a period of more than 6

months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in clause 3(vii)(a) is as under;

Sr. No Nature of Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. In lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending 1 Income-tax Act, 1961 Income-tax 71.84 A.Y. 2013-14 CIT(A) 2 Income-tax Act, 1961 Income-tax 4.29 A.Y. 2014-15 CIT(A) 3 Income-tax Act, 1961 Income-tax 135.53 A.Y. 2015-16 CIT(A) 4 Income-tax Act, 1961 Income-tax 201.84 A.Y. 2016-17 CIT(A) 5 Income-tax Act, 1961 Income-tax 1.76 A.Y. 2017-18 CIT(A)

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loan or other borrowings or any interest due thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not been a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. (c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, there are no funds raised on short term basis which have been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. (x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Therefore, the provisions of Clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year therefore the provisions of clause 3(x)(b) is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have not noticed any case of fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees during the year. The management has also not reported any case of fraud during the year. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us there were no whistle blower complaints received during the

year by the company.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of

Clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable, and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards. Identification of related parties were made and provided by the management of the company.

(xiv) The company is not covered by section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, related to appointment of internal auditor of the company. Therefore, the company is not required to appoint any internal auditor. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(xiv) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him for the year under review. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly,

clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) As per the information and explanations received, the group does not have any CIC as part of the group.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash loss in current financial year as well in immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the previous statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Also refer to the Other Information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in the annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. (xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount of the company under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company does not have any ongoing projects in accordance with the requirements of CSR guidelines and hence,

reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

ANNEXURE-B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in Paragraph 2(g) under "Reporting on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date.

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements under clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of Shah Investors Home Limited ("Company") as of

March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys management and Board of directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of internal Financial Controls Over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of fraud and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to and audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those standards and Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedure selected depends on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements. Whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtain is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys

internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purpose in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedure that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable details, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of change in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations give to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control stated in the Guidance Note on audit of Internal Financial Controls Over financial reporting Issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For, DHRUMIL A. SHAH & CO Chartered Accountants FRN: 145163W