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Shah Investors Home Ltd Share Price Live

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Equities

Futures

Option

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Shah Investors Home Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

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Open

-

Prev. Close

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Turnover(Lac.)

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Day's High

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Day's Low

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52 Week's High

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52 Week's Low

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Book Value

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Face Value

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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

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P/E

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EPS

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Divi. Yield

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Shah Investors Home Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

02 Oct, 2026|03:43 PM

No Record Found

Share PriceShare Price

Shah Investors Home Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

15.75

15.75

15.75

15.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

140.1

136.82

120.18

87.82

Net Worth

155.85

152.57

135.93

103.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

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Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

71.48

94.27

77.8

51.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

71.48

94.27

77.8

51.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.02

0.15

Other Income

0.92

0.19

1.23

0.65

Shah Investors Home Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd

GROWW

180.2

60.071,13,050.21555.140953.4813.33

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

990

56.5759,694.74664.970.61,772.07131.85

360 ONE WAM Ltd

360ONE

1,045

116.2442,627.0383.491.1470.63166.88

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

1,703.05

52.3431,423.94254.71.61424.33112.09

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

276

21.7725,242.82270.748.931,409.7567.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shah Investors Home Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Tanmay Upendra Shah

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Upendra Trikamlal Shah

Whole-time Director

Purnima Upendra Shah

Whole-time Director

TRUPTI UTPAL SHAH

Independent Non Exe. Director

Darshan Bharatbhai Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

BHUSHAN CHELARAM PUNANI

Independent Non Exe. Director

Amit Doshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Abhinav Kapadia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hiral Bhawsar

Registered Office

810, X-Change Plaza, DSCCSL -,

5E Block 53 Zone 5 Gift City,

Gujarat - 382050

Tel: +91 99040 53335

Website: http://www.sihl.in

Email: company.secretary@sihl.in

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Shah Investors Home Ltd

Company FAQs

The Shah Investors Home Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shah Investors Home Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 02 Oct ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Shah Investors Home Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 02 Oct ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shah Investors Home Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shah Investors Home Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 02 Oct ‘26
Shah Investors Home Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Shah Investors Home Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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