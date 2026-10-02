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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
15.75
15.75
15.75
15.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
140.1
136.82
120.18
87.82
Net Worth
155.85
152.57
135.93
103.57
Minority Interest
No Record Found
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
71.48
94.27
77.8
51.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
71.48
94.27
77.8
51.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.02
0.15
Other Income
0.92
0.19
1.23
0.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd
GROWW
180.2
|60.07
|1,13,050.21
|555.14
|0
|953.48
|13.33
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
990
|56.57
|59,694.74
|664.97
|0.6
|1,772.07
|131.85
360 ONE WAM Ltd
360ONE
1,045
|116.24
|42,627.03
|83.49
|1.14
|70.63
|166.88
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
1,703.05
|52.34
|31,423.94
|254.7
|1.61
|424.33
|112.09
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
276
|21.77
|25,242.82
|270.74
|8.93
|1,409.75
|67.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Tanmay Upendra Shah
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Upendra Trikamlal Shah
Whole-time Director
Purnima Upendra Shah
Whole-time Director
TRUPTI UTPAL SHAH
Independent Non Exe. Director
Darshan Bharatbhai Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
BHUSHAN CHELARAM PUNANI
Independent Non Exe. Director
Amit Doshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Abhinav Kapadia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hiral Bhawsar
810, X-Change Plaza, DSCCSL -,
5E Block 53 Zone 5 Gift City,
Gujarat - 382050
Tel: +91 99040 53335
Website: http://www.sihl.in
Email: company.secretary@sihl.in
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Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Shah Investors Home Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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