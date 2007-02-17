Sham Foam Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
8.38
8.21
0.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
12.74
4.25
8.7
Net Worth
21.12
12.46
8.88
Minority Interest
Debt
3.99
9.22
10.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
25.12
21.68
18.99
Fixed Assets
5.06
4.45
4.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
12.12
14.68
10.58
Inventories
9.5
7.28
7.74
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
25.4
21.9
17.12
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.43
0.41
0.28
Sundry Creditors
-21.3
-11.8
-11.91
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.91
-3.11
-2.65
Cash
7.94
2.54
3.6
Total Assets
25.12
21.67
18.98
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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