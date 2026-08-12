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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
8.38
8.21
0.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
12.74
4.25
8.7
Net Worth
21.12
12.46
8.88
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LG Electronics India Ltd
LGEINDIA
1,577.35
|63.6
|1,07,066.16
|692.73
|0
|8,053.55
|112.93
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
13,760
|67.76
|84,131.57
|498.1
|0.07
|1,079.62
|529.76
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,260.5
|46.95
|79,104.15
|298.43
|0.79
|6,509.97
|151
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,285.5
|120.48
|42,535.23
|82.2
|0.31
|3,739.65
|240.69
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,489
|85.13
|30,616.04
|69.36
|0.57
|3,198.27
|148.83
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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Yamunanager Rd NH-344 Rajpura,
Haryana - 134202
Tel: +91 85720 71526
Website: http://www.shamfoam.com
Email: info@shamfoam.com
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Summary
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Reports by Sham Foam Ltd
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