To the Members of Shekhawati Industries Limited (Formerly known as Shekhawati Poly-yarn Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the Ind AS financial statements of yarn Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2025, and the statement of Profit Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), statement of cash flows and statement of changes in equity for the year ended 31st March 2025, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein referred to as "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting

Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2025, and loss (Financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended 31st March 2025.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the

Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financialposition, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

1. Our objectives are to obtain reasonableassuranceaboutwhetherthefinancialstatements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

2. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also :

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financialstatements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

3. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

4. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2 As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financialstatements comply with the Ind AS specified with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to adequacy of the internal financial control over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer our separate report in Annexure B" and

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies

(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company have disclosed the impact pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements -Refer note 40 for financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

(v) Based on our examination, which include test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the Financial year ended March 31, 2025 which have the feature of recording audit trail

(edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in softwares. Further during our audit we did not come across any instances of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention for the current year.

vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us

3 Since The Company has not declared / paid any dividend during the year, Section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

Annexure "A" to Independent Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in Paragraph 1 of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Independent Auditors

Report of even date to the members of Shekhawati Industries Limited (Formerly known as Shekhawati Poly-yarn Limited)

("the Company") on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2025.

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 and according to the information and explanations given to us during the audit and on the basis of such checks of the books and records as were considered appropriate we report that: i) a) A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and equipment.

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b) Property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management in accordance with a phased programme of verification, which in our opinion is reasonable, considering the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In pursuant to the programme certain fixedassets have been physically verified by the Company during the year. The frequency of verification is reasonable and no discrepancies have been noticed on such physical verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, since the company does not have any immovable property (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), so relevant disclosure under this clause is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2025 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions

(Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii) a) The inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of inventories by the management.

b) During the year the company has not been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Rs 5 crore, from bank and Financial institution on the basis of security of Current Assets hence relevant reporting regarding the submission of Stock statement is not required.

iii) (A) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, hence clause 3(iii)(a)(A) is not applicable.

(B) The details of loans granted to parties other than subsidiary, joint ventures and associate are given below, Further during the year the company has not provide advance in the nature of loans, or given guarantee, or provided security to any other entity.

( Rs in Lakhs)

Particulars Loan Aggregate amount granted during the year Company 642.00 Limited Liability Partnership 201.60 Particulars Loan Balance outstanding as on 31st March, 25 Company 1,005.30 Others 201.60

b) During the year the terms and conditions of all loans granted to are not prejudicial to the companies interest.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion in the given loan the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the repayments or receipts have been on regular basis.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no overdue amount for more than 90 days in respect of loan given.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination no loan granted by the company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loan granted to settled the overdue of existing loan given to same party.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under the Section 185 of the Act. With regards to investments in securities and loans provided to other body corporates after enforcement of section 186 of the Act, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public in accordance with the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the

Act and the rules framed there under.

vi) The Central Government has prescribed the maintenance of cost record under Section 148(1) of the Act. We have not reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company but based on the information submitted by the Company we are of the view that such accounts and records have been made and duly maintained.

vii) a) Accordingly to the records of the Company, the undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax,

Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess, and other statutory dues wherever applicable have regularly been deposited with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed amount payable in respect of such statutory dues which have remained outstanding as at 31st March, 2025 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause(a) on account of any dispute with the relevant authorities except following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Rs Amount (In Lakhs) Amount paid under protest (In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 313.52 62.70 F.Y. 2015-16 CIT (Appeals)

viii) As per information and explanation provided to us and procedures performed by us, there is no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) ix) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have borrowing outstanding during the current year hence relevant reporting under this clause is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information explanation provided to us, no money was raised by way of term loans.

Accordingly, the provision stated in paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

d) As per information and explanation provided to us and procedures performed by us, since no fund were raised during the year hence relevant reporting is not applicable.

e) As per information and explanation provided to us and procedures performed by us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) According to information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x) a) The Company has neither raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi) a) According to the information & explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As per information and explanations provided to us during the year the Company has not received any whistle blower complaints.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 clause (xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with 188 of the Act, where applicable. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24 ‘Related Party Disclosures" specified under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies

(Accounts) Rule, 2014.

xiv) a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered internal audit reports issued by internal auditors during our audit.

xv) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with him during the year under review. Accordingly, provisions of section 192 of Companies Act under this clause is not applicable.

xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without any valid Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any

CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph are not applicable to the Company.

xviii According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company there is no resignation of the statutory auditors has been taken during the year.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is applicable to company. Since the company is not required to spend amount in respect of corporate social responsibility, hence relevant reporting under this clause is not applicable.

xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiary / Associate/ Joint

Venture. Accordingly, there is no preparation of consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the financial statements of Shekhawati Industries Limited (Formerly known as Shekhawati Poly-yarn Limited) for the year ended 31st March 2025.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ("the with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended . onthat date

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section

143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over . financialreporting

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our audit, in our opinion, the company has generally maintained, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control over financial reporting and such internal controls reporting were generally operating effectively as of 31 overfinancial st March 2025, based on the SOPs maintained by the Company and our verification during the process of audit. However, the Company has not documented the design of the essential components as required by the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. However, our opinion is not qualified in above respect.