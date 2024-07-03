iifl-logo

Shekhawati Industries Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
14.95
(4.99%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:03:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.95
  • Day's High14.95
  • 52 Wk High26.4
  • Prev. Close14.24
  • Day's Low14.9
  • 52 Wk Low 9.12
  • Turnover (lac)0.86
  • P/E5.74
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.38
  • EPS2.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)51.53
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Shekhawati Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹14.95

Prev. Close

₹14.24

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.86

Day's High

₹14.95

Day's Low

₹14.9

52 Week's High

₹26.4

52 Week's Low

₹9.12

Book Value

₹6.38

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

51.53

P/E

5.74

EPS

2.5

Divi. Yield

0

Shekhawati Industries Ltd Corporate Action

24 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jul, 2025

arrow

13 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Shekhawati Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shekhawati Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:55 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.12%

Non-Promoter- 35.87%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Shekhawati Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

34.47

34.47

34.47

34.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.48

-21.28

-27.2

-181.38

Net Worth

21.99

13.19

7.27

-146.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

28.68

162.75

144.25

92.87

yoy growth (%)

-82.37

12.83

55.32

-58.79

Raw materials

-5.22

-135.35

-116.37

-64.2

As % of sales

18.22

83.16

80.67

69.13

Employee costs

-7.14

-9.38

-6.94

-6.98

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-11.43

-21.1

-13.56

-10.55

Depreciation

-9.54

-9.74

-9.98

-10.37

Tax paid

0

0

-0.03

0.03

Working capital

11.72

-14.02

-6.86

-66.29

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-82.37

12.83

55.32

-58.79

Op profit growth

-74.91

139.97

2,707.7

-95.12

EBIT growth

-46.43

55.94

32.35

-27.9

Net profit growth

-45.78

55.18

-75.77

-46.24

View Ratios

No Record Found

Shekhawati Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

3,050.1

467.942,07,624.08-163.540.3311,774.25812.27

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

618.85

24.2217,917.1179.070.812,440.66351.93

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

142.39

54.1813,667.9227.330.071,905.1142.5

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

492.8

45.8112,897.3280.230.911,993.67117.15

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

24.03

32.4712,245.58102.042.081,629.967.97

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shekhawati Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

Mukesh Ruia

E D & Wholetime Director

Ravi Jogi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shweta Mundra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nirmal Bagri

Executive Director

KALPANA MUKESH RUIA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sushil Kumar Poddar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sudha Agarwal

CFO / Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Meena A Agal

Registered Office

Plot No 185/1 Naroli Village,

Near Kanadi Phatak,

Dadra & Nagar Haveli - 396235

Tel: 91-260-2650666

Website: http://www.shekhawatiyarn.com

Email: cs@shekhawatiyarn.com

Registrar Office

Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,

Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-2851 5606

Website: www.sharexindia.com

Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com

Summary

Shekhawati Industries Limited was initially incorporated as a Private limited company as Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Private Limited on November 5, 1990. Company was converted into a public limited company a...
Read More

Reports by Shekhawati Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Shekhawati Industries Ltd share price today?

The Shekhawati Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹14.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shekhawati Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shekhawati Industries Ltd is ₹51.53 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shekhawati Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shekhawati Industries Ltd is 5.74 and 2.25 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shekhawati Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shekhawati Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shekhawati Industries Ltd is ₹9.12 and ₹26.4 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Shekhawati Industries Ltd?

Shekhawati Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.98%, 3 Years at 37.31%, 1 Year at -37.98%, 6 Month at -32.06%, 3 Month at 13.56% and 1 Month at -2.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shekhawati Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shekhawati Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.12 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.88 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shekhawati Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.