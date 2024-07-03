Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorTextiles
Open₹14.95
Prev. Close₹14.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.86
Day's High₹14.95
Day's Low₹14.9
52 Week's High₹26.4
52 Week's Low₹9.12
Book Value₹6.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)51.53
P/E5.74
EPS2.5
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
34.47
34.47
34.47
34.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.48
-21.28
-27.2
-181.38
Net Worth
21.99
13.19
7.27
-146.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
28.68
162.75
144.25
92.87
yoy growth (%)
-82.37
12.83
55.32
-58.79
Raw materials
-5.22
-135.35
-116.37
-64.2
As % of sales
18.22
83.16
80.67
69.13
Employee costs
-7.14
-9.38
-6.94
-6.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-11.43
-21.1
-13.56
-10.55
Depreciation
-9.54
-9.74
-9.98
-10.37
Tax paid
0
0
-0.03
0.03
Working capital
11.72
-14.02
-6.86
-66.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-82.37
12.83
55.32
-58.79
Op profit growth
-74.91
139.97
2,707.7
-95.12
EBIT growth
-46.43
55.94
32.35
-27.9
Net profit growth
-45.78
55.18
-75.77
-46.24
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,050.1
|467.94
|2,07,624.08
|-163.54
|0.33
|11,774.25
|812.27
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
618.85
|24.22
|17,917.1
|179.07
|0.81
|2,440.66
|351.93
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
142.39
|54.18
|13,667.92
|27.33
|0.07
|1,905.11
|42.5
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
492.8
|45.81
|12,897.32
|80.23
|0.91
|1,993.67
|117.15
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
24.03
|32.47
|12,245.58
|102.04
|2.08
|1,629.96
|7.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Mukesh Ruia
E D & Wholetime Director
Ravi Jogi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shweta Mundra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nirmal Bagri
Executive Director
KALPANA MUKESH RUIA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sushil Kumar Poddar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sudha Agarwal
CFO / Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Meena A Agal
Plot No 185/1 Naroli Village,
Near Kanadi Phatak,
Dadra & Nagar Haveli - 396235
Tel: 91-260-2650666
Website: http://www.shekhawatiyarn.com
Email: cs@shekhawatiyarn.com
Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,
Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-2851 5606
Website: www.sharexindia.com
Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com
Summary
Shekhawati Industries Limited was initially incorporated as a Private limited company as Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Private Limited on November 5, 1990. Company was converted into a public limited company a...
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Reports by Shekhawati Industries Ltd
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