The Board has approved the Notice of 34th Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 10th September, 2025 at 12.30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio - Visual Means (OAVM). Please find the Annual Report for F.Y. 2024-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025) Please find the outcome and Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, 10th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2025)