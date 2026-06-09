Shekhawati Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
34.47
34.47
34.47
34.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.48
-21.28
-27.2
-181.38
Net Worth
21.99
13.19
7.27
-146.91
Minority Interest
Debt
1.38
0.36
0.84
201.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
22.57
27.83
0
0
Total Liabilities
45.94
41.38
8.11
54.66
Fixed Assets
3.45
1.78
2.21
73.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.68
3.8
1.38
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
22.57
27.83
0
0
Networking Capital
14.47
7.45
4.17
-20.03
Inventories
16.42
9.21
1.14
1.14
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.47
0.55
11.89
19.3
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.11
22.24
27.14
13.12
Sundry Creditors
-7.63
-12.92
-15.24
-51.84
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.9
-11.63
-20.76
-1.75
Cash
1.77
0.53
0.35
1.12
Total Assets
45.94
41.39
8.11
54.65
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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