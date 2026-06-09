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Shekhawati Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

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14.5
(1.83%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:33:15 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

34.47

34.47

34.47

34.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.48

-21.28

-27.2

-181.38

Net Worth

21.99

13.19

7.27

-146.91

Minority Interest

Debt

1.38

0.36

0.84

201.57

Deferred Tax Liability Net

22.57

27.83

0

0

Total Liabilities

45.94

41.38

8.11

54.66

Fixed Assets

3.45

1.78

2.21

73.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.68

3.8

1.38

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

22.57

27.83

0

0

Networking Capital

14.47

7.45

4.17

-20.03

Inventories

16.42

9.21

1.14

1.14

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.47

0.55

11.89

19.3

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.11

22.24

27.14

13.12

Sundry Creditors

-7.63

-12.92

-15.24

-51.84

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.9

-11.63

-20.76

-1.75

Cash

1.77

0.53

0.35

1.12

Total Assets

45.94

41.39

8.11

54.65

Shekhawati Poly. : related Articles

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