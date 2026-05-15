Board Meeting 15 May 2026 8 May 2026

Shekhawati Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To add the new clauses in Object clause (Clause III) in the Memorandum of Association by addition of new clauses. 2. To approve Material Related Party Transaction. 3. To approve the Notice of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman Please find the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15th May, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 15.05.2026)

Board Meeting 27 Apr 2026 17 Apr 2026

Shekhawati Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Monday 27th April 2026 at 11.00 a.m. at Registered Office of the Company to transact the following business : 1. To consider adopt and approve the Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2026. 2. To approve the Re-appointment of Cost Auditor for the F.Y. 2026-27. 3. To approve the Re-appointment of Internal Auditor for the F.Y. 2026-27. 4. To consider adopt and approve the Draft of Directors Reports Corporate Governance Report and Management Discussion and Analysis there on for the financial year ended March 31 2026. 5. To consider and approve to increase the Authorised Share Capital of the Company. 6. To approve the Related Party Transactions with Related Party for the F.Y. 2026-27. 7. To deliberate upon any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. Please find the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th April, 2026 (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:27.04.2026)

Board Meeting 21 Jan 2026 9 Jan 2026

Shekhawati Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Please find the Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 21st January, 2026 inter-alia to approve the Quarterly Financial Result for the Quarter Ended on 31st December, 2025. Please find the outcome of Board Meeting held on 21st January, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:21.01.2026)

Board Meeting 15 Dec 2025 15 Dec 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting and Intimation under Regulatin 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations)

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2025 10 Oct 2025

Shekhawati Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2025 at 11.00 a.m. inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Result along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2025. Please find the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18th October, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 18.10.2025)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2025 16 Jul 2025

Shekhawati Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 24th July 2025 at 2.00 p.m at Registered Office to consider and approve intere-alia the following business: 1. To consider adopt and approve the Un-audited Financial Result along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2025.To deliberate upon any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. 2. To consider and approve the Notice of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. To deliberate upon any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. Please find the outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 24th July, 2025. Kindly take the same on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2025 12 Jul 2025