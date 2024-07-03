Shekhawati Industries Ltd Summary

Shekhawati Industries Limited was initially incorporated as a Private limited company as Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Private Limited on November 5, 1990. Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Limited in April 2010. Company further changed the name to Shekhawati Industries Limited effective on July 23, 2024.Company was a pioneer in manufacturing of Polyester Texturised Yarn & Twisted Yarn with the production unit at Dadra and Nagar Haveli.



Itestablished the client base and sold products through various dealers and distributors in Mumbai, Bhiwandi, Surat, Ludhiana, Secunderabad, Meerut, Panipat, Delhi, Bhilwara, Erode, Salem, Coimbatore, Ichalkaranji, Malegaon and Calcutta markets.In 1993, the company was taken over by Mukesh Ruia and Mr. Ramniranjan Ruia.During the year 1995-96, the company set up a new unit at Dadra, Silvassa with one Texturising Machine with an installed capacity of 600 TPA. During the year 1996-97, they installed additional Texturising machine and thus the total installed capacity to 1200 TPA.During the year 2005-06, the company modernized the Texturising Machines and increased the installed capacity to 3,000 TPA.



Also, they installed 5 TFO machines with the total installed capacity of 900 TPA as a forward integration to twisting. During the year 2007-08, the company set up Unit II for manufacturing Texturised Yarn by installation of 8 Texturising Machines with the total installed capacity of 10,800 TPA. During the year 2009-10, the company completed the construction of Unit III at Silvassa and installed 4 out of 10 Texturising Machines.



They are yet to install 6 Texturising Machines in Unit III.In 2012-13, Company setup Unit-2 by installing 8 Texturising machines. It also setup Unit-3 by installation of 30 Texturising machines, 55 Twisting Machines, 50 Knitting Machines till March -2013 and construction of building of 165000/- sq. ft.During FY2024-25, Company diversified the business to Real Estate and Construction sector.



Construction work has commenced on a newly acquired land in Khandala, Maharashtra.