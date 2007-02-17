Shellz India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
8.72
0.69
0.64
0.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
51.39
41.31
26.35
21.1
Net Worth
60.11
42
26.99
21.74
Minority Interest
Debt
101.49
79.03
71.54
66.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.08
0.3
Total Liabilities
161.6
121.03
98.61
88.8
Fixed Assets
27.91
22.05
19.56
19.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
24.99
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.25
0.35
0
0
Networking Capital
107.54
98.16
77.34
68.96
Inventories
69.85
65.66
54.81
38.54
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
47.97
35.55
55.71
52.9
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
39.38
43.45
15.24
16.69
Sundry Creditors
-33.85
-33.31
-39.53
-32.89
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-15.81
-13.19
-8.89
-6.28
Cash
0.9
0.47
1.71
0.18
Total Assets
161.59
121.03
98.61
88.8
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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