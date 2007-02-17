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Shellz India Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

8.72

0.69

0.64

0.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

51.39

41.31

26.35

21.1

Net Worth

60.11

42

26.99

21.74

Minority Interest

Debt

101.49

79.03

71.54

66.76

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.08

0.3

Total Liabilities

161.6

121.03

98.61

88.8

Fixed Assets

27.91

22.05

19.56

19.66

Intangible Assets

Investments

24.99

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.25

0.35

0

0

Networking Capital

107.54

98.16

77.34

68.96

Inventories

69.85

65.66

54.81

38.54

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

47.97

35.55

55.71

52.9

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

39.38

43.45

15.24

16.69

Sundry Creditors

-33.85

-33.31

-39.53

-32.89

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-15.81

-13.19

-8.89

-6.28

Cash

0.9

0.47

1.71

0.18

Total Assets

161.59

121.03

98.61

88.8

Shellz India Ltd : related Articles

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