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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.64
0.64
0.64
0.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.18
18.1
14.73
8.63
Net Worth
21.82
18.74
15.37
9.12
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
1,898
|41.28
|4,45,952.42
|2,631
|2.16
|16,514
|209.49
ITC Ltd
ITC
263
|17.26
|3,29,589.3
|3,578.82
|5.51
|16,758.84
|55.8
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,265
|60.5
|2,43,931.76
|1,026.77
|0.95
|6,782.17
|30.92
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
430
|49.31
|1,45,447.27
|1,324.33
|0.35
|5,996.21
|55.47
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,780
|43.61
|1,15,135.05
|576.38
|1.89
|4,791.88
|192.68
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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39/35 2nd Flr Main Rohtak Road,
West Punjab Bagh Shivaji Park,
New Delhi - 110026
Tel: 011 4850 4850
Website: http://www.shellz.in
Email: investor@shellz.in
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Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Shellz India Ltd
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