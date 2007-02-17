Shiprocket Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Eternal Ltd
ETERNAL
315.45
|115.55
|3,04,420.31
|585
|0
|3,349
|38.43
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
333.9
|0
|95,625.21
|9.57
|0
|75.42
|6.29
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
1,441
|165.25
|92,387.28
|185
|0
|1,069
|204.53
Meesho Ltd
MEESHO
191.25
|61.69
|88,403.08
|353.77
|0
|2,093.27
|71.73
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
1,230
|0
|79,755.73
|309.13
|0.68
|805.1
|535.87
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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