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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.61
0.62
0.35
0.36
Preference Capital
57.63
58.47
56.35
38.11
Reserves
1,252.9
1,681.57
1,340.44
90.67
Net Worth
1,311.14
1,740.66
1,397.14
129.14
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
2,024.14
1,632.01
1,315.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,024.14
1,632.01
1,315.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
53.28
42.81
41.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Eternal Ltd
ETERNAL
315.45
|115.55
|3,04,420.31
|585
|0
|3,349
|38.43
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
333.9
|0
|95,625.21
|9.57
|0
|75.42
|6.29
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
1,441
|165.25
|92,387.28
|185
|0
|1,069
|204.53
Meesho Ltd
MEESHO
191.25
|61.69
|88,403.08
|353.77
|0
|2,093.27
|71.73
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
1,230
|0
|79,755.73
|309.13
|0.68
|805.1
|535.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Saahil Goel
Executive Director & COO
Gautam Kapoor
Non Executive Director
Arjun Sethi
Independent Director
Chetan Mathur
Independent Director
Kaushik Dutta
Independent Director
Vani Gupta Dandia
Independent Director
BRIJESH AGRAWAL
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
DEEPA KAPOOR
P no B Khasra No 360,
Delhi - 110030
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Shiprocket Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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