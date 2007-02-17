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Shivchem Agro Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

2.64

2.64

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.28

7.04

1.45

0.16

Net Worth

12.92

9.68

1.5

0.21

Minority Interest

Debt

7.28

8.26

7.1

1.28

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.14

0.08

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

20.34

18.02

8.61

1.49

Fixed Assets

3.69

4.38

1.55

0.28

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

0

Networking Capital

16.5

13.4

6.99

1.21

Inventories

20.56

18.64

9.39

1.31

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

16.94

11.12

4.27

0.97

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.72

1.92

1.14

0.19

Sundry Creditors

-19.87

-15.83

-6.24

-1.18

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.85

-2.45

-1.57

-0.08

Cash

0.13

0.24

0.07

0.01

Total Assets

20.33

18.02

8.61

1.5

Shivchem Agro Ltd : related Articles

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