Shivchem Agro Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
2.64
2.64
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.28
7.04
1.45
0.16
Net Worth
12.92
9.68
1.5
0.21
Minority Interest
Debt
7.28
8.26
7.1
1.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.14
0.08
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
20.34
18.02
8.61
1.49
Fixed Assets
3.69
4.38
1.55
0.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
0
Networking Capital
16.5
13.4
6.99
1.21
Inventories
20.56
18.64
9.39
1.31
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
16.94
11.12
4.27
0.97
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.72
1.92
1.14
0.19
Sundry Creditors
-19.87
-15.83
-6.24
-1.18
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.85
-2.45
-1.57
-0.08
Cash
0.13
0.24
0.07
0.01
Total Assets
20.33
18.02
8.61
1.5
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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