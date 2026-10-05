Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹62
Prev. Close₹62
Turnover(Lac.)₹162.56
Day's High₹62
Day's Low₹58.9
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value₹25.38
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44.37
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
2.64
2.64
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.28
7.04
1.45
0.16
Net Worth
12.92
9.68
1.5
0.21
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UPL Ltd
UPL
501.8
|48.07
|44,051.84
|89
|1.15
|1,397
|166.31
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
2,213.3
|24.12
|34,060.72
|341.5
|0.67
|1,598.9
|749.35
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
414.45
|36.48
|20,829.35
|216.53
|0.31
|1,054.08
|67.79
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
3,510.1
|21.83
|15,978.94
|321.6
|4.21
|1,835
|659.9
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
719.35
|9.1
|6,408.36
|140.59
|2.11
|968.89
|321.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman/ED & CEO
Rohit Agarwal
ED / MD / Promoter
Sachin Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Deepa Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ayushi Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajeev Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Monika Sharma
Unit #.703 704 Amba Tower Plot,
No.2 Community Centre DC Chowk,
New Delhi - 110085
Tel: +91 11 4600 8555
Website: http://www.shivchemagro.com
Email: ipo@shivchemagro.com
451 Krishna Apra Bus,
Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura,
New Delhi-110034
Tel: 011-45121795
Website: www.maashitla.com
Email: ipo@maashitla.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Shivchem Agro Ltd
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