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Shivchem Agro Ltd Share Price Live

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58.9
(-5.00%)
Oct 6, 2026|02:10:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open62
  • Day's High62
  • Prev. Close62
  • Day's Low58.9
  • Turnover (lac)162.56
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value25.38
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44.37
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Shivchem Agro Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

₹62

Prev. Close

₹62

Turnover(Lac.)

₹162.56

Day's High

₹62

Day's Low

₹58.9

52 Week's High

-

52 Week's Low

-

Book Value

₹25.38

Face Value

₹5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44.37

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shivchem Agro Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Shivchem Agro Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Shivchem Agro Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Oct, 2026|02:51 PM
Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 89.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 89.13%

Non-Promoter- 10.86%

Institutions: 10.86%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Shivchem Agro Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

2.64

2.64

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.28

7.04

1.45

0.16

Net Worth

12.92

9.68

1.5

0.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Shivchem Agro Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UPL Ltd

UPL

501.8

48.0744,051.84891.151,397166.31

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

2,213.3

24.1234,060.72341.50.671,598.9749.35

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

414.45

36.4820,829.35216.530.311,054.0867.79

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

3,510.1

21.8315,978.94321.64.211,835659.9

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

719.35

9.16,408.36140.592.11968.89321.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shivchem Agro Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman/ED & CEO

Rohit Agarwal

ED / MD / Promoter

Sachin Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Deepa Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ayushi Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajeev Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Monika Sharma

Registered Office

Unit #.703 704 Amba Tower Plot,

No.2 Community Centre DC Chowk,

New Delhi - 110085

Tel: +91 11 4600 8555

Website: http://www.shivchemagro.com

Email: ipo@shivchemagro.com

Registrar Office

451 Krishna Apra Bus,

Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura,

New Delhi-110034

Tel: 011-45121795

Website: www.maashitla.com

Email: ipo@maashitla.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Shivchem Agro Ltd

Company FAQs

The Shivchem Agro Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹58.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shivchem Agro Ltd is ₹44.37 Cr. as of 06 Oct ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Shivchem Agro Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 06 Oct ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shivchem Agro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shivchem Agro Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 06 Oct ‘26
Shivchem Agro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Shivchem Agro Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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