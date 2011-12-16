Shukun Construction Ltd Management Discussions

Shukun Construction Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
SHUKUN CONSTRUCTION LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2004-2005
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
There is a pronounced tendency for all construction companies to bid at
extremely fine rates. Lower margins, per se, would not have been a cause of
concern had there been very significant increase in the volume of projects.
Infrastructure growth is on the upswing and lower margins will be partly
compensated by higher volumes. Due to sustained thrust on improvement in
the operational efficiency coupled with better product mix and management.
It is evident from the above that your company is not only committed to
achieve customer satisfaction but is also committed to take care of the
surrounding and the community. Having said this, it is necessary to high
light the fact that the year has seen a growth in margin pressures through
out the industry.
Well equipment, skilled manpower and expertise in various area is well
positioned to take advantage of growth. During the year the Company had
propelled to a new growth path. Companys competitive drive to get greater
business than merely riding on an overall economic upswing. The Company has
increased its revenue growth in a period when the industry witnessed a
decrease in growth. Power is the other area where there ought to be
considerable scope in the future. Supply outstripped demand and intense
competition drove down price of works. There is a distinct change in the
type of projects on offer. Construction companies have been adversely
affected by the steep increase in steel prices.
Recognizing that the external environment will continue to exert pressure
oil margins, the company focuses on growth and continuous improvements in
productivity and operational efficiencies. There is an increasing need to
become more capital intensive and adopt stringent quality control. Since
steel is a major raw material in the construction industry this has
adversely affected the operations of the Company.
The Company intends to maintain its existing capital assets at optimum
levels. The company is exploring this opportunity by forming strategic
joint ventures. It is necessary to secure new projects across various area
to ensure that assets are not underutilized and adequate returns are
maintained on these investments.
As we approach higher thresholds of growth, explore new avenues and expand
operations it has become imperative to sustain and enhance our human
resource competencies. The Company has been working towards creating a
culture of togetherness and teamwork amongst employees. The company
believes in protecting the interest of all its stakeholders.
Management Discussion and Analysis under specific heads is as under.
(a) Industry Structure and Development
The Construction industry in which your company is engaged is going through
the crucial stage of sluggish demand.
(b) Opportunities and Threats
The demand was thin for initial period of the year however it improved in
later part of the year. The competition which is already stiff has become
caviar due to increased number of competitors in the market.
(c ) Segment-wise or product-wise performance
An average Indian family so far accustomed for living together has now
almost changed to nuclear family concept.
Small scale business units are also increasing adding to demand for
construction.
(d) Risk and Concern
The budget presented by P. Chidambaram, Hon. Finance Minister has made
steel costly and again service tax net has been widened besides increase in
services tax rate with additional education cess.
(e) Internal Control Systems and their adequacy
In an effort to control costs the company has put checks everywhere
possible. Keeping in view the principles of financial management the
company has improved on costs cutting.
(f) Material Development in Human Resources / Industrial Relations front
During the year under review the relations with staff had been very
cordial.