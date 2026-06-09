Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.06
10.06
10.06
10.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.03
-0.11
-0.22
-0.51
Net Worth
10.09
9.95
9.84
9.55
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.28
0.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.09
9.95
10.12
9.72
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.23
2.35
2.47
4.39
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.11
Networking Capital
7.81
7.53
7.57
5.13
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3
2.71
2.45
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.93
4.9
5.23
5.21
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.01
-0.03
-0.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.09
-0.07
-0.08
-0.04
Cash
0.01
0.03
0.03
0.1
Total Assets
10.1
9.96
10.12
9.73
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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