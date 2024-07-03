Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorIT - Software
Open₹4.41
Prev. Close₹4.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹4.41
Day's Low₹4.41
52 Week's High₹6.3
52 Week's Low₹2.85
Book Value₹10.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.44
P/E40.09
EPS0.11
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.06
10.06
10.06
10.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.03
-0.11
-0.22
-0.51
Net Worth
10.09
9.95
9.84
9.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.14
0.04
0.52
0.44
yoy growth (%)
253.67
-91.94
16.95
33.54
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.06
-0.06
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.1
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
0
0
0
Working capital
0.03
-1.38
0.26
-0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
253.67
-91.94
16.95
33.54
Op profit growth
-63.43
-4,935.34
9.79
-9.17
EBIT growth
1,461.61
1,465.42
179.86
-64.96
Net profit growth
1,360.91
1,460.23
-133.56
42.77
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,151.45
|14.91
|7,78,413.44
|14,526
|5.12
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,187.25
|16.06
|4,81,697.71
|7,975
|4.04
|38,641
|199.33
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,150.5
|25.02
|3,12,207.17
|-900
|4.7
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
181.8
|15.73
|1,90,835.71
|3,037.1
|6.05
|18,362.8
|60.66
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,502.75
|36.47
|1,47,262.61
|541.3
|3.39
|12,956.5
|221.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO
Swaraj Kumar Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arani Guha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Raj Sharma
Lead Independent Non Executive Director
Madhuri Pandey
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikita H Khandelwal
3rd Flr P No 395/397 Ruia Bldg,
Kalbadevi Road Dabhol Karwadi,
Maharashtra - 400002
Tel: 91-33-22420751
Website: http://www.shyamainfosy.in
Email: poonamcorp@yahoo.co.in; shyamainfosys57@gmail.com
D-511 Bagree Market,
5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,
Kolkata - 700001
Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271
Website: www.nichetechpl.com
Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com
Summary
Shyama Computronics & Services Limited was initially incorporated as Poonam Corporation Private Limited on 9 July, 1990, as a private Limited Company and was converted into a Public Limited Company on...
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Reports by Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd
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