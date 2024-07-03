iifl-logo

Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
4.41
(5.00%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open4.41
  • Day's High4.41
  • 52 Wk High6.3
  • Prev. Close4.2
  • Day's Low4.41
  • 52 Wk Low 2.85
  • Turnover (lac)0.13
  • P/E40.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.17
  • EPS0.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.44
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

₹4.41

Prev. Close

₹4.2

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.13

Day's High

₹4.41

Day's Low

₹4.41

52 Week's High

₹6.3

52 Week's Low

₹2.85

Book Value

₹10.17

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.44

P/E

40.09

EPS

0.11

Divi. Yield

0

Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd Corporate Action

18 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Aug, 2025

arrow

13 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:48 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.06

10.06

10.06

10.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.03

-0.11

-0.22

-0.51

Net Worth

10.09

9.95

9.84

9.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.14

0.04

0.52

0.44

yoy growth (%)

253.67

-91.94

16.95

33.54

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.06

-0.06

-0.08

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.1

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.02

0

0

0

Working capital

0.03

-1.38

0.26

-0.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

253.67

-91.94

16.95

33.54

Op profit growth

-63.43

-4,935.34

9.79

-9.17

EBIT growth

1,461.61

1,465.42

179.86

-64.96

Net profit growth

1,360.91

1,460.23

-133.56

42.77

View Ratios

No Record Found

Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,151.45

14.917,78,413.4414,5265.1258,052234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,187.25

16.064,81,697.717,9754.0438,641199.33

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,150.5

25.023,12,207.17-9004.712,89095.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

181.8

15.731,90,835.713,037.16.0518,362.860.66

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,502.75

36.471,47,262.61541.33.3912,956.5221.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO

Swaraj Kumar Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arani Guha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Raj Sharma

Lead Independent Non Executive Director

Madhuri Pandey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikita H Khandelwal

Registered Office

3rd Flr P No 395/397 Ruia Bldg,

Kalbadevi Road Dabhol Karwadi,

Maharashtra - 400002

Tel: 91-33-22420751

Website: http://www.shyamainfosy.in

Email: poonamcorp@yahoo.co.in; shyamainfosys57@gmail.com

Registrar Office

D-511 Bagree Market,

5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,

Kolkata - 700001

Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271

Website: www.nichetechpl.com

Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com

Summary

Shyama Computronics & Services Limited was initially incorporated as Poonam Corporation Private Limited on 9 July, 1990, as a private Limited Company and was converted into a Public Limited Company on...
Read More

Reports by Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd share price today?

The Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.41 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd is ₹4.44 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd is 40.09 and 0.43 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd is ₹2.85 and ₹6.3 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd?

Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.57%, 3 Years at -3.71%, 1 Year at -11.80%, 6 Month at -10.00%, 3 Month at 37.38% and 1 Month at 47.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.