Board Meeting 26 May 2026 13 May 2026

Shyama Computronics And Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed. Please find enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:28.05.2026)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2026 2 Feb 2026

Shyama Computronics And Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 09th February, 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30thSeptember, 2025. We are enclosing outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/02/2026)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

Shyama Computronics And Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 12th November 2025 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025. Please find enclosed. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 12/11/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 5 Aug 2025