The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 14th August, 2025, approved the resignation along with the resignation letter of Mr. Samir Biswas as the managing Director of the company. We are enclosing the proceedings of the 28th AGM of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 15.09.2025) We are enclosing the voting results of 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 17.09.2025)