To the Members of

SI MCA ADVERTISING LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Financial Statements of SIMCA ADVERTISING LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2023, and the statement of profit and loss and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information [hereinafter referred to as "the Financial Statements"], in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023 and its profit/loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide

a basis for our opinion.

"Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon"

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our Auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

if, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

ManagementRss Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d. Conclude on the appropriateness of managementRss use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in;

(i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books [and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branches not visited by us.]

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, (the Statement of Changes in Equity) and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting

Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) Since the Companys turnover as per last audited Financial Statements is less than Rs. 50 Crores and its borrowings from banks and financial institutions at any time during the year is less than Rs. 25 Crores, the Company is exempted from getting an audit opinion with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls vide notification dated June 13, 2017;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. i. The management has represented that, to the best of itRss knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

ii. The management has represented, that, to the best of itRss knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

iii. Based on such audit procedures which we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

e. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013", Hence clause not applicable.

Place: Mumbai

Date: 1st September, 2023

ANNEXURE RsARs TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS7 REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of SIMCA ADVERTISING LIMITED ("the Company") for the year ended on 31st March, 2023.

On the basis of the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

0) (a) A- The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment,

B, The Company does not have any intangible assets. Accordingly, this sub clause of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years.

In accordance with this programme, Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is involve in providing Services of Outdoor Media Advertising, hence they does not have any Inventory. Accordingly, this clause of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, this clause of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") is not applicable to the company in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security. Accordingly, this clause of the Order is not applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public during the year. Accordingly, this clause of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, this clause of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employeesRs state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, vaiue added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employeesRs state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities which are in dispute. Accordingly, this sub clause of the Order is not applicable.

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed as income in the books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, this clause of the Order is not applicable.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is a not declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender,

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company does not have any term loans. Accordingly, this sub clause of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised funds on shortterm basis which have been utilised for longterm purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, this sub clause of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, this sub clause of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any amount by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, this sub clause of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, this sub clause of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no material fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. Accordingly, this sub clause of the Order is not applicable.

(c) There is no whistle-blower complaint received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, this sub clause of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, this clause of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, there are no transactions with the related parties as per the Act. Accordingly, this clause of the Order is not applicable.

(xiv) Based on the information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company is not required to have internal audit system under the provisions of section 138 of the Act. Accordingly, this clause of the Order is not applicable.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, this clause of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, this sub clause of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, this sub clause of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, this sub clause of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there is no Core Investment Company (CIC) within the group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016). Accordingly, this sub clause of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, this clause of the Order is not applicable.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, this clause of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanation given to us, and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which cause us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Act is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, this clause of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, this clause of the Order is not applicable.

Place : Mumbai

Date : IsRs September, 2023