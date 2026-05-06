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Simca Advertising Ltd Share Price Live

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Simca Advertising Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

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Open

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Prev. Close

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Turnover(Lac.)

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Day's High

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Day's Low

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52 Week's High

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52 Week's Low

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Book Value

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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

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Divi. Yield

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Simca Advertising Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 May, 2026|04:16 PM
Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Simca Advertising Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

0.05

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

17.32

7.34

1.57

Net Worth

17.37

7.39

1.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

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Simca Advertising Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

96.97

01,02,390.3950.4601,238.6850.32

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,596.25

055,088.951.6502.93195.2

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.9

39.8725,083196.60.722,087.549.33

National Securities Depository Ltd

863.7

47.917,27479.680.46170.61106.42

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

354.2

27.9815,307.1131.50247.0558.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Simca Advertising Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Fahim Batliwala

Executive Director

Zameer Ahmed Mistry

Non Executive Director

Ashma Fahim Batliwala

Independent Director

Dhirendra Raghvendra Tripathi

Independent Director

Ashish Gulshan Chawla

Independent Director

Seema Agarwal.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Sanjiv Hindia

Registered Office

Bungalow No C-6 Swami Samarth-,

Nagar Roshanlal Nagar 3rd Crs,

Maharashtra - 400053

Tel: 022 2633 5055

Website: http://www.simcaadvertising.com

Email: investor@simcaadveritising.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

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Reports by Simca Advertising Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Simca Advertising Ltd share price today?

The Simca Advertising Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Simca Advertising Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Simca Advertising Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 06 May ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Simca Advertising Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Simca Advertising Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 06 May ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Simca Advertising Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Simca Advertising Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Simca Advertising Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 06 May ‘26

What is the CAGR of Simca Advertising Ltd?

Simca Advertising Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Simca Advertising Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Simca Advertising Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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