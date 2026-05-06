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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
0.05
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
17.32
7.34
1.57
Net Worth
17.37
7.39
1.62
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
96.97
|0
|1,02,390.39
|50.46
|0
|1,238.68
|50.32
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,596.25
|0
|55,088.95
|1.65
|0
|2.93
|195.2
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.9
|39.87
|25,083
|196.6
|0.72
|2,087.54
|9.33
National Securities Depository Ltd
863.7
|47.9
|17,274
|79.68
|0.46
|170.61
|106.42
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
354.2
|27.98
|15,307.1
|131.5
|0
|247.05
|58.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Fahim Batliwala
Executive Director
Zameer Ahmed Mistry
Non Executive Director
Ashma Fahim Batliwala
Independent Director
Dhirendra Raghvendra Tripathi
Independent Director
Ashish Gulshan Chawla
Independent Director
Seema Agarwal.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Sanjiv Hindia
Bungalow No C-6 Swami Samarth-,
Nagar Roshanlal Nagar 3rd Crs,
Maharashtra - 400053
Tel: 022 2633 5055
Website: http://www.simcaadvertising.com
Email: investor@simcaadveritising.com
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Summary
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Reports by Simca Advertising Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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