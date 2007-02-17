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SJP Ultrasonics Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

9.44

9.44

1.1

1.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.65

5.75

5.63

2.23

Net Worth

20.09

15.19

6.73

3.33

Minority Interest

Debt

5.78

2.41

2.01

1.54

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.06

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

25.93

17.6

8.74

4.87

Fixed Assets

1.65

1.65

1.57

1.26

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.32

0.28

0.09

0.08

Networking Capital

23.47

14.63

6

2.69

Inventories

16.43

10.6

8.79

4.96

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

6.67

10.69

4.05

3.16

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9.71

2.87

1.39

2.46

Sundry Creditors

-2.18

-2.24

-1.83

-2.49

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.16

-7.29

-6.4

-5.4

Cash

0.48

1.03

1.08

0.85

Total Assets

25.92

17.59

8.74

4.88

SJP Ultrasonics Ltd : related Articles

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