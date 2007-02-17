SJP Ultrasonics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
9.44
9.44
1.1
1.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.65
5.75
5.63
2.23
Net Worth
20.09
15.19
6.73
3.33
Minority Interest
Debt
5.78
2.41
2.01
1.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
25.93
17.6
8.74
4.87
Fixed Assets
1.65
1.65
1.57
1.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.32
0.28
0.09
0.08
Networking Capital
23.47
14.63
6
2.69
Inventories
16.43
10.6
8.79
4.96
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.67
10.69
4.05
3.16
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.71
2.87
1.39
2.46
Sundry Creditors
-2.18
-2.24
-1.83
-2.49
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.16
-7.29
-6.4
-5.4
Cash
0.48
1.03
1.08
0.85
Total Assets
25.92
17.59
8.74
4.88
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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