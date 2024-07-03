iifl-logo

Smaart Tech Services Ltd Company Summary

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
127.75
(0.99%)
Sep 21, 2026|04:01:00 PM

Smaart Tech Services Ltd Summary

Sharp India Limited was originally incorporated as Kalyani Telecommunications and Electronics Private Limited in 1985. The Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Kalyani Sharp India in 1986. Thereafter, it was changed from Kalyani Sharp India Limited to Sharp India Limited in May, 2005.

Company was promoted by Bharat Forge Limited (BFL), the flagship of the Kalyani House of Industries. Sharp Corporation, incorporated in Japan, holds 75% of the issued share capital of the Company. The Company has a technical collaboration with Sharp for the manufacture of LED TVs and ACs.

In 1989, it entered into a joint venture with Sharp Corporation, Japan - a leading manufacturer of consumer electronic products - to manufacture VCRs/VCPs/VTDMs. Sharps VCR technical know-how was transferred to the Company.During 2000-01, the company introduced new range of CTV and high end Audio models and a range of Microwave Ovens. It has accredited with ISO-9001 certification in the month of February, 2001.

Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of light emitting diode televisions (LED TVs) and Air-conditioners (ACs). It provides feasibility study services to group companies in India. The company manufactures consumer electronic goods such as TVs, VCRs, VCPs and audio products.

The products were sold under the Optonica brand name. Due to intense competition from other brand names and the entry of global brands like Sony, Panasonic, Akai, Goldstar, etc, the performance of the company was affected. After Sharp Corporation, Japan, acquired the majority stake in the company in 1995, the company started selling the entire series of its products under the Sharp brand name.

Currently under Japanese management, Sharp has a production base in 26 countries with 33 plants, and its products are used in 133 countries. The acquisition by Sharp has helped Kalyani Sharps marketing efforts to build up its market share.To compete with the Indian Market the company plans to introduce small audio as well as CD Mini component and Mini component with VCD.The company has also absorbed the Technology and know-how thru training of engineers at Japan/Malaysia and Sharp Corporations Engineers are being invited to India.
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.