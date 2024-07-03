Smaart Tech Services Ltd Summary

Sharp India Limited was originally incorporated as Kalyani Telecommunications and Electronics Private Limited in 1985. The Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Kalyani Sharp India in 1986. Thereafter, it was changed from Kalyani Sharp India Limited to Sharp India Limited in May, 2005.



Company was promoted by Bharat Forge Limited (BFL), the flagship of the Kalyani House of Industries. Sharp Corporation, incorporated in Japan, holds 75% of the issued share capital of the Company. The Company has a technical collaboration with Sharp for the manufacture of LED TVs and ACs.



In 1989, it entered into a joint venture with Sharp Corporation, Japan - a leading manufacturer of consumer electronic products - to manufacture VCRs/VCPs/VTDMs. Sharps VCR technical know-how was transferred to the Company.During 2000-01, the company introduced new range of CTV and high end Audio models and a range of Microwave Ovens. It has accredited with ISO-9001 certification in the month of February, 2001.



Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of light emitting diode televisions (LED TVs) and Air-conditioners (ACs). It provides feasibility study services to group companies in India. The company manufactures consumer electronic goods such as TVs, VCRs, VCPs and audio products.



The products were sold under the Optonica brand name. Due to intense competition from other brand names and the entry of global brands like Sony, Panasonic, Akai, Goldstar, etc, the performance of the company was affected. After Sharp Corporation, Japan, acquired the majority stake in the company in 1995, the company started selling the entire series of its products under the Sharp brand name.



Currently under Japanese management, Sharp has a production base in 26 countries with 33 plants, and its products are used in 133 countries. The acquisition by Sharp has helped Kalyani Sharps marketing efforts to build up its market share.To compete with the Indian Market the company plans to introduce small audio as well as CD Mini component and Mini component with VCD.The company has also absorbed the Technology and know-how thru training of engineers at Japan/Malaysia and Sharp Corporations Engineers are being invited to India.