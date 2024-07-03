Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹127.75
Prev. Close₹126.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.2
Day's High₹127.75
Day's Low₹127.75
52 Week's High₹126.5
52 Week's Low₹36
Book Value₹-56.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)331.38
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
31.63
30.81
30.1
29.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-172.92
-148.72
-129.43
-111.58
Net Worth
-141.29
-117.91
-99.33
-82.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1.63
25.66
yoy growth (%)
-93.63
-14.97
Raw materials
0
0
-24.2
As % of sales
0
0
94.34
Employee costs
-5.92
-6
-6.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-18.49
-9.65
-13.69
Depreciation
-3.8
-1.63
-1.7
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.45
0.56
-8.66
-13.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-93.63
-14.97
Op profit growth
-27.83
74.25
EBIT growth
-32.16
-3.11
Net profit growth
-29.5
-2.6
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LG Electronics India Ltd
LGEINDIA
1,696.1
|63.1
|1,15,126.59
|652.86
|0
|7,233.35
|112.93
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
13,100
|64.54
|80,133.47
|498.1
|0.08
|1,079.62
|529.51
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,096
|40.82
|68,780.76
|298.43
|0.91
|6,509.97
|151
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,131
|87.07
|37,423.06
|280.47
|0.35
|3,954.52
|240.69
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,559.3
|89.15
|32,061.51
|69.36
|0.55
|3,198.27
|148.83
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Makarand Date
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Naoki Hatayama
Independent Non Exe. Director
ABHIJEET DILIP BHAGWAT
Independent Non Exe. Director
NACHIKET RATNAKAR DEO
Independent Non Exe. Director
Archana Lakhe
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shoki Tano
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chandranil Belvalkar
Gate No 686/4 Koregaon Bhima,
Taluka Shirur,
Maharashtra - 412216
Tel: 91-2137-252417
Website: http://www.sharpindialimited.com
Email: chandranil.belvalkar@sil.sharp-world.com
BNo 202 Akshay Compl,
Off Dhole Patil Road, Near Ganesh Mandir,
Pune-411001
Tel: 91-20-26051629
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: pune@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Sharp India Limited was originally incorporated as Kalyani Telecommunications and Electronics Private Limited in 1985. The Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company...
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Reports by Smaart Tech Services Ltd
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