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Smaart Tech Services Ltd Share Price Live

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127.75
(0.99%)
Sep 21, 2026|04:01:00 PM

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Equities

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Option

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  • Open127.75
  • Day's High127.75
  • 52 Wk High126.5
  • Prev. Close126.5
  • Day's Low127.75
  • 52 Wk Low 36
  • Turnover (lac)18.2
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-56.66
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)331.38
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Smaart Tech Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

₹127.75

Prev. Close

₹126.5

Turnover(Lac.)

₹18.2

Day's High

₹127.75

Day's Low

₹127.75

52 Week's High

₹126.5

52 Week's Low

₹36

Book Value

₹-56.66

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

331.38

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Smaart Tech Services Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2025

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3 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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31 Aug 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Smaart Tech Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Smaart Tech Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

21 Sep, 2026|06:24 PM
Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 99.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Smaart Tech Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

31.63

30.81

30.1

29.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-172.92

-148.72

-129.43

-111.58

Net Worth

-141.29

-117.91

-99.33

-82.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1.63

25.66

yoy growth (%)

-93.63

-14.97

Raw materials

0

0

-24.2

As % of sales

0

0

94.34

Employee costs

-5.92

-6

-6.68

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-18.49

-9.65

-13.69

Depreciation

-3.8

-1.63

-1.7

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.45

0.56

-8.66

-13.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-93.63

-14.97

Op profit growth

-27.83

74.25

EBIT growth

-32.16

-3.11

Net profit growth

-29.5

-2.6

View Ratios

No Record Found

Smaart Tech Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LG Electronics India Ltd

LGEINDIA

1,696.1

63.11,15,126.59652.8607,233.35112.93

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

13,100

64.5480,133.47498.10.081,079.62529.51

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,096

40.8268,780.76298.430.916,509.97151

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,131

87.0737,423.06280.470.353,954.52240.69

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

1,559.3

89.1532,061.5169.360.553,198.27148.83

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Smaart Tech Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Makarand Date

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Naoki Hatayama

Independent Non Exe. Director

ABHIJEET DILIP BHAGWAT

Independent Non Exe. Director

NACHIKET RATNAKAR DEO

Independent Non Exe. Director

Archana Lakhe

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shoki Tano

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chandranil Belvalkar

Registered Office

Gate No 686/4 Koregaon Bhima,

Taluka Shirur,

Maharashtra - 412216

Tel: 91-2137-252417

Website: http://www.sharpindialimited.com

Email: chandranil.belvalkar@sil.sharp-world.com

Registrar Office

BNo 202 Akshay Compl,

Off Dhole Patil Road, Near Ganesh Mandir,

Pune-411001

Tel: 91-20-26051629

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: pune@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Sharp India Limited was originally incorporated as Kalyani Telecommunications and Electronics Private Limited in 1985. The Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company...
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Reports by Smaart Tech Services Ltd

Company FAQs

The Smaart Tech Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹127.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Smaart Tech Services Ltd is ₹331.38 Cr. as of 21 Sep ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Smaart Tech Services Ltd is 0 and -2.23 as of 21 Sep ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Smaart Tech Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Smaart Tech Services Ltd is ₹36 and ₹126.5 as of 21 Sep ‘26
Smaart Tech Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.54%, 3 Years at 33.72%, 1 Year at 110.13%, 6 Month at 194.12%, 3 Month at 9.67% and 1 Month at 3.99%.
The shareholding pattern of Smaart Tech Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 99.99 %

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