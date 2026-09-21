Smaart Tech Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
31.63
30.81
30.1
29.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-172.92
-148.72
-129.43
-111.58
Net Worth
-141.29
-117.91
-99.33
-82.04
Minority Interest
Debt
141.26
118.17
100.05
82.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.03
0.26
0.71
0.48
Fixed Assets
1.27
1.44
1.59
1.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2.28
-1.85
-2.47
-2.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.62
0.68
0.38
0.43
Sundry Creditors
-0.29
-0.27
-0.42
-0.28
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.61
-2.26
-2.43
-2.19
Cash
0.98
0.68
1.62
0.8
Total Assets
-0.02
0.27
0.74
0.49
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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