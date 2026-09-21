Smaart Tech Services Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LG Electronics India Ltd
LGEINDIA
1,656.85
|61.64
|1,12,462.4
|652.86
|0
|7,233.35
|112.93
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
13,351
|65.77
|81,668.85
|498.1
|0.07
|1,079.62
|529.51
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,096
|40.82
|68,780.76
|298.43
|0.91
|6,509.97
|151
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,142
|87.91
|37,787.04
|280.47
|0.35
|3,954.52
|240.69
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,565
|89.48
|32,178.71
|69.36
|0.54
|3,198.27
|148.83
No Record Found
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