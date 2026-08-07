Board Meeting 31 Aug 2026 31 Aug 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31st August 2026.

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2026 30 Jul 2026

Sharp India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Un audited Financial results for quarter ended 30th June 2026. Un Audited Financial Results for quarter ended June 30 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 07.08.2026)

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2026 2 Jul 2026

Intimation of outcome of the Board Meeting held on 02 07 2026

Board Meeting 5 Jun 2026 5 Jun 2026

Outcome of the 294th Board meeting of the Company held on Friday, 5th June, 2026 The intimation of change in management considered in 295th Board Meeting held on 05 06 2026

Board Meeting 14 May 2026 6 May 2026

Sharp India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for Quarter and year ended March 31 2026 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.05.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Apr 2026 14 Apr 2026

Intimation of Execution of Debt Assignment agreements

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2026 2 Feb 2026

Sharp India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un Audited Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 Un Audited Financial Results for Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 10.02.2026)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2025 3 Nov 2025

Sharp India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider and approve Un audited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 Un audited financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.11.2025)

Board Meeting 31 Oct 2025 31 Oct 2025