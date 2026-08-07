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Smaart Tech Services Ltd Board Meeting

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127.75
(0.99%)
Sep 21, 2026|12:00:00 AM

Sharp India CORPORATE ACTIONS

22/09/2025calendar-icon
22/09/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting31 Aug 202631 Aug 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31st August 2026.
Board Meeting7 Aug 202630 Jul 2026
Sharp India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Un audited Financial results for quarter ended 30th June 2026. Un Audited Financial Results for quarter ended June 30 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 07.08.2026)
Board Meeting2 Jul 20262 Jul 2026
Intimation of outcome of the Board Meeting held on 02 07 2026
Board Meeting5 Jun 20265 Jun 2026
Outcome of the 294th Board meeting of the Company held on Friday, 5th June, 2026 The intimation of change in management considered in 295th Board Meeting held on 05 06 2026
Board Meeting14 May 20266 May 2026
Sharp India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for Quarter and year ended March 31 2026 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.05.2026)
Board Meeting14 Apr 202614 Apr 2026
Intimation of Execution of Debt Assignment agreements
Board Meeting10 Feb 20262 Feb 2026
Sharp India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un Audited Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 Un Audited Financial Results for Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 10.02.2026)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20253 Nov 2025
Sharp India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider and approve Un audited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 Un audited financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.11.2025)
Board Meeting31 Oct 202531 Oct 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31st October 2025 for change in Accounting policy.

Sharp India: Related News

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