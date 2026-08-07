|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2026
|31 Aug 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31st August 2026.
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2026
|30 Jul 2026
|Sharp India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Un audited Financial results for quarter ended 30th June 2026. Un Audited Financial Results for quarter ended June 30 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 07.08.2026)
|Board Meeting
|2 Jul 2026
|2 Jul 2026
|Intimation of outcome of the Board Meeting held on 02 07 2026
|Board Meeting
|5 Jun 2026
|5 Jun 2026
|Outcome of the 294th Board meeting of the Company held on Friday, 5th June, 2026 The intimation of change in management considered in 295th Board Meeting held on 05 06 2026
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2026
|6 May 2026
|Sharp India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for Quarter and year ended March 31 2026 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|14 Apr 2026
|14 Apr 2026
|Intimation of Execution of Debt Assignment agreements
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2026
|2 Feb 2026
|Sharp India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un Audited Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 Un Audited Financial Results for Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 10.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2025
|3 Nov 2025
|Sharp India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider and approve Un audited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 Un audited financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|31 Oct 2025
|31 Oct 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31st October 2025 for change in Accounting policy.
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