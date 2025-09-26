AGM 26/09/2025 Please find enclosed Annual report 2024-25 of Sharp India Limited. Summary Proceedings of the 40th Annual General Meeting held on Friday, 26th September 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2025) Submission of Voting results and scrutinizers Report on 40th Annual General Meeting of Company held on 26th September 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27/09/2025)