SMR Jewels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
4.88
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
19.25
4.87
1.03
Net Worth
24.13
4.88
1.04
Minority Interest
Debt
8.57
7.64
6.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
32.7
12.52
7.37
Fixed Assets
0.14
0.14
0.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
22.26
12.23
6.67
Inventories
23.19
9.33
12.69
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
7.65
4.05
5.72
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.07
1.38
2.2
Sundry Creditors
-1.25
-0.21
-7.98
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.4
-2.32
-5.96
Cash
10.3
0.16
0.6
Total Assets
32.71
12.53
7.37
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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