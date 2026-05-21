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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
4.88
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
19.25
4.87
1.03
Net Worth
24.13
4.88
1.04
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
4,105.9
|77.62
|3,64,516.12
|1,124
|0.37
|17,730
|230.76
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
343.6
|27.03
|35,484.95
|365.65
|0.73
|8,994.3
|59.26
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
3,777.8
|33.22
|11,742.17
|142.66
|0.48
|2,838.21
|455.56
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
8.21
|12.07
|7,972.35
|188.34
|0
|875.38
|8.83
Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd
SKYGOLD
466.75
|41.34
|7,228.74
|61.06
|0
|1,375.71
|64.33
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
ED / MD / Promoter
Mr. Vismay Manojkumar Soni
WTD & Executive Director
Jainil Virendra Soni
Non Executive Director
Parul Manoj Soni
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nishita Sanghavi
Non Executive Director
Dipikaben Virendra Soni
Independent Non Exe. Director
RUTA PARIKH
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sangita Rajpurohit
No.3 Vrindavan Appartments,
Gulbai Tekra,
Gujarat - 380006
Tel: +91 079 4941 0333
Website: http://www.smrjewels.in
Email: info@smrjewels.in
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Summary
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Reports by SMR Jewels Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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