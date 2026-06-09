Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.48
4.48
4.48
4.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.36
-3.11
-6.32
-6.26
Net Worth
1.12
1.37
-1.84
-1.78
Minority Interest
Debt
0.45
0
2.52
2.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.57
1.37
0.68
0.7
Fixed Assets
0.02
0
0.28
0.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.53
0.98
0.37
0.37
Inventories
0
0.04
0.04
0.04
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.1
0.52
0.55
0.58
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.04
0.74
0.16
0.16
Sundry Creditors
-3.44
-0.15
-0.22
-0.24
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.16
-0.17
-0.16
-0.17
Cash
1.03
0.4
0.03
0.03
Total Assets
1.59
1.38
0.68
0.7
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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