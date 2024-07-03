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Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd Share Price Live

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66.99
(3.01%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:52:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open66.99
  • Day's High66.99
  • 52 Wk High110.25
  • Prev. Close65.03
  • Day's Low66.99
  • 52 Wk Low 61.67
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E6.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.76
  • EPS9.73
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹66.99

Prev. Close

₹65.03

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹66.99

Day's Low

₹66.99

52 Week's High

₹110.25

52 Week's Low

₹61.67

Book Value

₹11.76

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30

P/E

6.68

EPS

9.73

Divi. Yield

0

Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2025

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16 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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21 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:41 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 9.81%

Institutions: 9.80%

Non-Institutions: 90.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4.48

4.48

4.48

4.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.36

-3.11

-6.32

-6.26

Net Worth

1.12

1.37

-1.84

-1.78

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.67

5.68

3.8

6.54

yoy growth (%)

-0.11

49.45

-41.85

-14.28

Raw materials

-5.34

-5.4

-3.33

-6.63

As % of sales

94.16

95.11

87.69

101.48

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.03

-0.02

-0.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.47

-0.4

0.03

-0.48

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.04

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.32

1.12

0.14

-0.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.11

49.45

-41.85

-14.28

Op profit growth

24.51

214.09

-80.49

-43.8

EBIT growth

18.14

-665.28

-118.71

-68.08

Net profit growth

18.02

-1,155.75

-108.72

-41.09

View Ratios

No Record Found

Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

3,050.95

467.942,07,624.08-163.540.3311,774.25812.27

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

618.95

24.2217,917.1179.070.812,440.66351.93

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

142.5

54.1813,667.9227.330.071,905.1142.5

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

492

45.8112,897.3280.230.911,993.67117.15

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

24.03

32.4712,245.58102.042.081,629.967.97

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

Sarita Devi

Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO

Lakshita Sharma

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Manuj Agarwal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Manisha Godara

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mansha Ghiya

Registered Office

Sanjana,

Davanagere Road,

Karnataka - 577501

Tel: 91-8194-234446/223040

Website: http://www.sjlal.com

Email: sjlalcdgriev@gmail.com

Registrar Office

No. 30 Ramana Resid.,

4th Cross Sampige Rd, Malleswaram,

Bangalore - 560003

Tel: 91-80-23460815-818

Website: www.integratedindia.in

Email: alfint@vsnl.com

Summary

Sparkle Gold Rock Limited was initially incorporated as Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Limited on March 4, 1991. The name of the Company was changed from Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Limited to Sparkle Gold R...
Read More

Reports by Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd share price today?

The Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹66.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd is ₹30.00 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd is 6.68 and 5.53 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd is ₹61.67 and ₹110.25 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd?

Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 102.71%, 3 Years at 157.02%, 1 Year at -35.55%, 6 Month at -15.80%, 3 Month at -0.12% and 1 Month at -14.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 9.80 %
Public - 90.20 %

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