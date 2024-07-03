Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTextiles
Open₹66.99
Prev. Close₹65.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹66.99
Day's Low₹66.99
52 Week's High₹110.25
52 Week's Low₹61.67
Book Value₹11.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30
P/E6.68
EPS9.73
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.48
4.48
4.48
4.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.36
-3.11
-6.32
-6.26
Net Worth
1.12
1.37
-1.84
-1.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.67
5.68
3.8
6.54
yoy growth (%)
-0.11
49.45
-41.85
-14.28
Raw materials
-5.34
-5.4
-3.33
-6.63
As % of sales
94.16
95.11
87.69
101.48
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.03
-0.02
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.47
-0.4
0.03
-0.48
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.32
1.12
0.14
-0.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.11
49.45
-41.85
-14.28
Op profit growth
24.51
214.09
-80.49
-43.8
EBIT growth
18.14
-665.28
-118.71
-68.08
Net profit growth
18.02
-1,155.75
-108.72
-41.09
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,050.95
|467.94
|2,07,624.08
|-163.54
|0.33
|11,774.25
|812.27
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
618.95
|24.22
|17,917.1
|179.07
|0.81
|2,440.66
|351.93
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
142.5
|54.18
|13,667.92
|27.33
|0.07
|1,905.11
|42.5
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
492
|45.81
|12,897.32
|80.23
|0.91
|1,993.67
|117.15
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
24.03
|32.47
|12,245.58
|102.04
|2.08
|1,629.96
|7.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Sarita Devi
Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO
Lakshita Sharma
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Manuj Agarwal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Manisha Godara
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mansha Ghiya
Sanjana,
Davanagere Road,
Karnataka - 577501
Tel: 91-8194-234446/223040
Website: http://www.sjlal.com
Email: sjlalcdgriev@gmail.com
No. 30 Ramana Resid.,
4th Cross Sampige Rd, Malleswaram,
Bangalore - 560003
Tel: 91-80-23460815-818
Website: www.integratedindia.in
Email: alfint@vsnl.com
Summary
Sparkle Gold Rock Limited was initially incorporated as Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Limited on March 4, 1991. The name of the Company was changed from Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Limited to Sparkle Gold R...
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Reports by Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd
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