|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|21 Feb 2025
|24 Mar 2025
|The company shall hold an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders on 24 March 2025. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting published in Newspaper. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.02.2025) ADDENDUM TO THE NOTICE OF EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EGM) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/03/2025) Revised Addendum to the Notice of Extra General Meeting to be held on 24.03.2025- Correction of EGM Date (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.03.2025) Outcome of Extra-ordinary General Meeting held on 24.03.2025 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 24.03.2025) Voting Results, Summary of Proceedings, Scrutinizers Report for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 24/03/2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/03/2025)
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IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
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