Board Meeting 29 May 2026 25 May 2026

Sparkle Gold Rock Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2026.

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2026 23 Jan 2026

Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30/01/2026- Financial Statements approved for Quarter year ended December 31, 2025 . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/01/2026)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Sparkle Gold Rock Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half yearly ended September 30th 2025. To consider and discuss proposals for the acquisition of entities or businesses subject to such approvals as may be required. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12/11/2025- Financial Statements approved for Quarter/Half-Yearly ended September 30, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.11.2025)

Board Meeting 19 Sep 2025 10 Sep 2025

Sparkle Gold Rock Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of Mr. Om Prakash Sharma (DIN: 02467963) as the Chief Executive Officer w.e.f. September 19 2025 pursuant to Section 203 of Companies Act 2013. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, 19 September 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2025)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2025 30 Aug 2025

Sparkle Gold Rock Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The board to consider and approve the notice of AGM to be held on 30th September 2025 through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). To consider and approve the Draft of Directors Report Annual Report. To consider and approve the Material Related Party Transaction. To consider and approve the appointment of Secretarial Auditor. To consider and approve the appointment of Internal Auditor. To consider and approve the appointment of Scrutinizer. To consider any other agendas as the board deems fit or finds necessary. Outcome for Board Meeting held on 04.09.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:04.09.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 4 Aug 2025

Sparkle Gold Rock Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of board meeting to consider Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2025. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON AUGUST 12, 2025 Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12.08.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2025)

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2025 26 Jun 2025